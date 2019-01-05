Police Briefs 01-03-2019

D-4 POLICE NEWS

Library Loon

On Friday, Dec. 21, at about 5:53 p.m., police responded to a radio call for vandalism in progress at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

On arrival, the officer met with a library employee, who said at around 4:30 p.m., an unknown male suspect began yelling at him and threw a chair at him for unknown reasons. The suspect then picked up a desktop computer monitor and threw it to the ground, damaging the equipment, before fleeing the area.

Police searched the area for the suspect with negative results.

Celebrating early

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, at approximately 6 p.m., detectives from the Licensed Premise Unit conducted an inspection of Eately, located in the Prudential Center at 800 Boylston St.

At this time, the detectives approached two men drinking beer at the bar, identified themselves as police and asked to see identification for proof of their age.

The first suspect admitted to detectives he was only 20 years old and surrendered his Illinois driver’s license to them. He also told detectives that he used a fraudulent Michigan driver’s license with a false date of birth to purchase the beer.

The second suspect admitted to detectives that he was only 19 and told them that he wasn’t asked for identification before admitting that he has used his brother’s driver’s license to purchase the beer.

Both suspects will be summonsed to Boston Municipal Court on charges of being minors in possession of alcohol, as well as possession of fraudulent driver’s licenses.

The detectives also issued a licensed premise violation to the restaurant manager for service of alcohol to persons under 21.

Unwanted customer

On Christmas Eve, Dec.24, police responded to a radio call to Walgreens at 841 Boylston St. for an assault and battery in progress.

On arrival, police met with the victim, who said the suspect punched him in the face when he tried to prevent the suspect from attacking the store manager. Afterwards, the suspect was observed fleeing on foot into the Prudential Mall. Police observed the victim had a swollen lip, but he declined medical attention at this time.

The manager, who was bleeding profusely from his face, then emerged from the back of the store.

The manager told officers that the suspect entered the store and began walking around while talking to himself. When the manager approached the suspect to ask him if he was in need of assistance. the suspect punched him multiple times with a closed fist in the head and face.

Paramedics then responded and treated the victim on the scene.

Police later located an individual matching the suspect’s description sitting inside the mall and talking to himself and confirmed that he was allegedly responsible for other random attacks in the area. Officers then summoned EMTs to the scene to give the suspect a psychiatric evaluation.

At this time, the suspect was escorted outside, where he was positively identified by both victims.

An ambulance then arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Boston Medical Center for further evaluation.