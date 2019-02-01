Fenway Times

• The Fenway Community Center is hosting a Super Bowl watch party and potluck on Feburary 3. See the FCC website for more details.

•BILLY JOEL RETURNS TO FENWAY PARK

The Boston Red Sox announced that Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park on Sept. 14. He will also be the first artist to be inducted into a Music Hall of Fame display being created this offseason depicting the artists who have had multiple successful shows at Fenway Park. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m..

–Phish will also be playing at Fenway Park on July 5 and 6. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 1 at 10 a.m.

–The Who will take the stage at Fenway Park on Friday, September 13. Tickets are already on sale to the general public.

•Friday, 2/8/19 and Saturday, 2/9/19 – Red Bull Crashed Ice | 20,000 expected per day | TBA- TBA.

•The BPDA will hold an Impact Advisory Group meeting for the proposed project at 1241 Boylston St. on Jan. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center. The proposed project consists of a 184-room hotel with a ground-floor restaurant. It will include approximately 105,000 square feet of building area and will be eight stories with a maximum height of 90 feet. There will be approximately 82 parking spaces in one below-grade level, and the project will include an existing Shell gas station. Please note that the purpose of this meeting is different than that of a traditional community meeting. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent and IAG members

• There will be a Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting regarding the MassDOT Air Rights Parcel 12 project on Feb. 5 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Saint Cecilia Parish, 18 Belvidere St.

•LEGACY WORKSHOP SERIES AT THE FCC

The Fenway Community Center will be hosting a series of thought-provoking, creative conversations to celebrate our uniquely lived lives. Three unique sessions will encompass aspects of personalized storytelling, bucket list building, expressions of gratitude, and open contemplation of our own “last words.” The sessions are from 7-9 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 16, 30, and Feb. 13, and cost of admission is $105 per person and includes a personal copy of Youlo Pages, the award-winning legacy planner/workbook/journal. To register, go to fcclegacyworkshopseries.eventbrite.com.

•Fenway Community Center is hiring! The community center is looking to hire a Program Coordinator. Visit fenwaycommunitycenter.org/jobs for more information.

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 p.m. and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.