BVNA Executive Committee Votes Not to Oppose All-Liquor License for Mooncusser

The Bay Village Neighborhood Association Executive Committee voted not to oppose Mooncusser Fish House’s application for an all-liquor license during its monthly meeting Monday night at the South Cove apartments.

The committee voted not to oppose granting the license, which was transferred from the now-shuttered L’Espalier restaurant, for the restaurant’s current location at 304 Stuart St. or for the former site of Flash’s restaurant at adjacent 310 Stuart St., subject to the applicant entering into a “good neighbor” agreement with the BVNA. (Mooncusser currently has only a beer-and-wine license.)

On a related note, Mooncusser only intends to move to 310 Tremont St. if the city allows the Patriot Care marijuana dispensary to move from its current Milk Street site to 310 Tremont St., said Sarah Herlihy of the BVNA Licensing and Planning committees. (Patriot Care, which currently sells only medical marijuana, intends to offer recreational marijuana as well at the new location.)

Another would-be dispensary operator, Compassionate Organics, is proposing opening a cannabis store at 253 Tremont St. in the current location of Abby Lane restaurant and bar, although only one of the two proposed establishments would get the green light, since city ordinances dictate no two dispensaries can operate within a half-mile radius of each other.

The Executive Committee is slated to weigh in on both proposals at its April 1 meeting, Herlihy said.

In another matter, Herlihy said the applicant had withdrawn its proposal to redevelop the church at 19 Isabella St. into a 36-unit residential building, with 22 on-site parking spaces.

Meanwhile, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who was recently named chair of the House Ways and Means Committee by Speaker Robert DeLeo, was on hand to discuss his legislative proposals for the 2019-2020 session.

Michlewitz cited a bill a re-precincting bill that would require cities and towns to assess the boundaries of wards and precincts in every city and town after each census, including the upcoming Census 2020. The bill would also apply to Boston, which has been exempt from re-precincting since 1921.

With another bill, Michlewitz intends to take aim at traffic scofflaws, particularly those who “block the box,” and even suggested that Boston follow New York City’s example by reporting infractions to offenders’ insurance companies, thereby affecting their rates.