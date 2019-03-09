News Little Black Dress Initiative Fundraiser by The Boston Sun Staff • March 9, 2019 • 0 Comments Jessica Corbett speaking during the Junior League Little Black Dress Initiative closing celebration at the Lion’s Tail in the South End on Saturday, March 2. The Little Black Dress Initiative is a fundraising campaign to bring awareness to the distresses of poverty and violence against women, and the impacts they can have on a woman’s access to resources, her confidence and professional opportunities. All proceeds from the brunch supported the Junior League’s partner in the Little Black Dress Initiative, the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center.