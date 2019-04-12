Cathedral of the Holy Cross

Holy Week Schedule

Palm Sunday, April 14

•Mass in English, 8 a.m.

•Mass in Spanish, 9:30 a.m.

•Solemn Mass with Blessing of Palms/Blessing of the Runners, 11:30 a.m. (with Cardinal Sean O’Malley).

Tuesday, April 16

•Chrism Mass, 11 a.m. (with Cardinal O’Malley).

Wednesday, April 17

•Office of Tenabrae, 7 p.m.

Holy Thursday, April 18

•Bi-Lingual Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m. (with Cardinal O’Malley).

•Sung Compline (BSC), 11:30 p.m.

Good Friday, April 19

•Morning Prayer (BSC), 9 a.m.

•Live Station of the Cross through the South End, noon, meet in front of the Cathedral.

•Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in English, 3 p.m. (with Cardinal O’Malley).

•Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in Spanish, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 20

•Morning Prayer (BSC), 9 a.m.

•Via Matris (Stations of Mary – BSC), 10 a.m.

•Solemn Vigil of Easter, 8:30 p.m. (with Cardinal O’Malley).

Easter Sunday, April 21

•Mass in English, 8 a.m.

•Mass in Spanish, 9:30 a.m.

•Mass in Latin (OLC), 10 a.m.

•Solemn Easter Mass, 11:30 a.m. (with Cardinal O’Malley).