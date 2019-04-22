Registration Now Open for Boston Neighborhood Basketball League

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registration is now open for the 50th annual season of Boston’s favorite summer basketball league, the Boston Neighborhood Basketball League (BNBL), kicking off on Monday, July 8.

BNBL is the oldest municipal basketball league in the country serving young men and women in three divisions each for boys and girls: 13 and under; 15 and under; and 18 and under.

Encompassing recreation, sports, and community engagement, BNBL’s real value is in helping make Boston happier and safer in the summer months by providing a physical outlet for youngsters throughout the city. Over 1,500 players on 150 teams will participate in this year’s league at 20 sites throughout the city. BNBL is played at Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers and selected city parks. The 2019 BNBL season ends with the championship games played in mid-August. To register online for BNBL go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/cobparksandrecdepart/Activity_Search.

BNBL also offers a free Pee Wee Developmental Program for boys and girls ages 6 to 11 offered at various locations across the city in Dorchester, Mattapan, Roslindale, South Boston, West Roxbury, and Roxbury. This program teaches young players the basics of basketball in a fun and non-competitive setting. Registration for Pee Wee BNBL is done on-site at the Pee Wee locations.

For more information, please email Charlie Conners at [email protected] or call (617) 961-3093.