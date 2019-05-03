News Blackstone Volunteer Cleanup by The Boston Sun Staff • May 3, 2019 • 0 Comments IN THE CLEANING MOOD: Alain Irurmva, Daniel Rai, Jonathan Hernandez and Jose Valderrama, of the We Love U Foundation, helped to make Franklin Square in the South End super clean on Sunday afternoon, April 28. The Foundation brought scores of volunteers to help with volunteers from Blackstone and Franklin. The event celebrated Earth Day, but it was also the precursor to this weekend’s citywide Love Your Block spring clean-up – which is active in the Back Bay, South End, and Bay Village on May 4.