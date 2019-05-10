SoWa Market to Kick off the Season on Mother’s Day, After Rain-Delay

After a rain-soaked weekend dampened the planned opening of the SoWa Market on May 5, the Sunday market is now slated to open the season this coming Sunday, Mother’s Day, on May 12.

Discover and explore hundreds of New England’s best vendors all in one spot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a Progressively Pink Pop Up Bar at the Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the South End’s Urban Grape in the Market with a Rose Wine Bar pop-up.

Don’t miss a photo booth for Mother’s Day Portraits courtesy of The Wing on Thayer Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wing is coming to Boston this June, opening up on Boylston Street in Back Bay. Ahead of their official first day, they’re celebrating Mother’s Day at the SoWa Open Market. Bring your mom, sister, best friend, or any woman you love — they’ll be offering free portraits onsite.

From noon to 3:30 p.m., there will be live music by Bradley Copper Kettle and Friends, and the Beer Garden Takeover will be handled by Fiddlehead Brewing Co. The first 55 customers will get a free Fiddlehead pint glass.

As always, experience new works at over 300 artist studios, contemporary galleries, design showrooms, and shops in the SoWa Art and Design District. The area will be having its Second Sunday event at the same time as the market.