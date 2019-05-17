News Briefs

Davis Companies Look at June Groundbreaking

Demolition has begun on the Davis Companies project at the corner of Herald and Shawmut in the New York Streets area. The large residential project will be fully under construction this summer. Officials said to look for an official groundbreaking in mid-June.

BCA Garden to Get Revamp



Boston Center for the Arts (BCA) Director Greg Ruffer said he and Banyan owner Rebecca Roth Gullo are working on a revamp of the BCA garden, which hosts open space, plantings and an outdoor seating area for the restaurant.

“The garden has had its ups and downs and this year we’re working with a landscape architect that will ramp up and re-think the garden,” he said. “That will be phase one of a new reconfiguration of our garden on the plaza.”

Urban Garden Contest

Mayor Martin Walsh this week announced the Boston is seeking proposals for creative installations and events at three community gardens as part of the Community Grown program, a three year-partnership between the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, The Trustees, and TD Bank. Now in its second year, the program is seeking ideas for innovative design installations at the Joe Ciampa Community Garden in East Boston, the Berkeley Community Garden in the South End, and the Fenway Victory Gardens that support the gardens’ role in strengthening social connections and creating welcoming spaces. Applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals by 9 a.m. on May 20.

“Community gardens bring families, friends and communities together, creating stronger connections in neighborhoods throughout our city,” said Mayor Walsh. “Through this partnership, Boston’s green spaces will continue to welcome visitors and provide a free, welcoming space to all across Boston.”

District 8 Candidate Debate

On Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m., Berklee College (160 Massachusetts Ave.), there will be a District 8 candidate debate. Join the Boston Wards 4 and 5 Democratic Committees, Fenway CDC, Fenway Civic Association, Greater Boston Young Democrats, and MassVOTE for a community conversation with the Boston City Council District 8 candidates. Margaret McKenna, President Emeritus of Lesley University and a civic and philanthropic leader in Boston, will be moderating. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/BostonD8Forum.

Mayor’s Coffee Hours

Mayor Martin Walsh announced his Coffee Hours for the coming spring and summer months. All Coffee Hours run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The schedule is as follows:

•Thursday, May 23, Back Bay, Commonwealth Avenue Mall, 15P Commonwealth Ave.

Participants will enjoy coffee and breakfast treats provided by Dunkin’ Donuts and fresh fruit from Star Market. In addition, each family in attendance will receive a flowering plant grown in the city’s greenhouses as a gift from Mayor Walsh. Residents at the event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’ Donuts. Information will be available on City programs from the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Schools, Boston Police Department, and Boston Centers for Youth & Families.

Red Sox Home Games

The Red Sox kicked off the home season this month. Other upcoming home games include:

5/17 vs. Houston Astros at 7:10pm

5/18 vs. Houston Astros at 7:15pm

5/19 vs. Houston Astros at 1:05pm

5/27 vs. Cleveland Indians at 4:05pm

5/28 vs. Cleveland Indians at 7:10

Back Bay Happenings

•SAVE THE DATE: A NABB Homelessness Forum will take place on June 17 at 6 p.m. The discussion will focus on homelessness and how it affects the Back Bay and many neighborhoods in the city.

South End Dates

•The South End Forum cancelled its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, May 7, but will be back in action on June 4. The agenda will include a discussion by New Boston Ventures for the USES redevelopment; as well as a discussion for the proposed Concord Square development.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet on May 21 in Project Place, 6:30 p.m. On the docket is State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz with a legislative update. There will also be an update from the Davis Companies on their construction schedule for Shawmut Avenue.

•The Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association will have its next General Meeting on Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in the D-4 Police Station. State Rep. Jon Santiago will be joining neighbors for the meeting to hear concerns and feedback. The annual elections will also take place at the meeting. Those interested in running for a seat on the board have until May 7 to do so.

•The next Pilot Block Neighborhood Association meeting will be May 21, 6:30-8 p.m. at Whaling in Oklahoma on Tremont Street. The agenda will include elections.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will meet on Tuesday, May 28, in Boston Medical Center’s Menino Pavilion at 7 p.m. New location, look for the signs through the surgical suite. Also WSANA will be holding elections on May 28 for the executive board. Anyone interested can send an email to the nominating committee, Peter Sanborn, [email protected], and Sahar Zaheer, [email protected]

•The South End Forum Opiate Working Group will meet at 4 p.m. in the Crosstown Hilton on May 21. The featured speaker on the agenda will be Human Services Chief Marty Martinez.

•Step Up to the Plate for South End Baseball. On Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., step up to the plate and support the best free youth baseball program in the city and the Hugh Chambers/Paul Rinkulis Scholarship. Join them at Stella for a fun evening with delicious food, a cash bar, and both live and silent auctions. Tickets are $50.

•The 2019 Ink Block Underground Mural Project by Street Theory will take place in Underground at Ink Block on June 24-29.

From June 24 – June 29, The Underground Mural Project will gather and celebrate creative do-ers, local-national-internationally renowned street artists, and local tastemakers through a week of arts programming, education, one-of-a-kind activations and a block party that celebrates a blossoming City of arts and culture. The Underground Mural Project in curated by Street Theory in partnership with National Development.

Fenway Times

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 p.m. and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

•Latinx Potluck: Fenway CDC and Fenway Community Center are organizing a Latinx Potluck on Saturday, May 18 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center. . Please join us to celebrate Latinx food and culture in the Fenway! Enjoy a wonderful opportunity to create community and learn about the resources offered at Fenway Community Center. Please bring a dish or dessert to share! For inquiries, please contact fenwaycommunitycenter.org or (857)246-9053.

• The BPDA is holding a public meeting of the Simmons University Task Fore on May 22 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. in the Simmons Main College Building, Room C-101. The Task Force will be discussing Simmons’ upcoming plans and projects.