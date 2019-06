Show Some Pride Boston Pride Week

Schedule of Events

Thursday, June 6

6pm

Stonewall 50 Event

Author Talk Featuring Russ Lopez – Author of Hub of the Gay Universe

Commonwealth Salon, BPL Copley Square (Boston)

9pm-2am

[email protected] Event

Queeraoke

Midway Cafe – (Jamaica Plain)

Friday, June 7

5:30pm-7:30pm

Pride Arts Event

Charlie Gibson’s Boston: Specialty Tour Launch and Reception

Gibson House Museum (Boston)

6pm

Dyke March Event

Boston Dyke March

Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common (Boston)

6pm-9pm

[email protected] Event

Assembly Row Pride Silent Disco!

Assembly Row (Somerville)

6pm-9pm

[email protected] Event

Pride Patio Party

Casa Caña (Boston)

7pm-12am

[email protected] Event

LesbianNightLife Rooftop @ The Revere Hotel Boston

Revere Hotel (Boston)

9pm-2am

[email protected] Event

Official Dyke March After Party

Milky Way (Jamaica Plain)

10pm-2am

[email protected] Event

Blend Pride Party

Blend (Dorchester)

Saturday, June 8

10am Pride Services

Union Church, Old South Church (Boston)

11am-2pm

Pride Arts Event

Childs Gallery: Pride Brunch And Celebration Of The Exhibition

Childs Gallery (Boston)

12pm

Flagship Event

Boston Pride Parade

Copley Square (Boston)

11am-6pm

Flagship Event

Boston Pride Festival

City Hall Plaza (Boston)

12pm-7pm

Flagship Event

Boston Pride Festival Bar

City Hall Plaza (Boston)

12pm-6pm

Flagship Event

Boston Pride Concert

City Hall Plaza (Boston)

2pm-7pm

[email protected] Event

LesbianNightLife ESME Women’s Block Party

Boylston & Edgar Allan Poe Way (Boston)

7pm-9pm

[email protected] Event

Lez Hang Out Live

WBUR CitySpace, (Boston)

7pm-11pm

Flagship Event

Boston Pride Youth Dance

City Hall Plaza (Boston)

7pm-2am

[email protected] Event

LesbianNightLife @ LIBERTY HALL Women’s Pride Party

Revere Hotel (Boston)

7:30pm – 9:30pm

10:30pm – 12am

[email protected] Event

The Donkey Show @ Pride

Oberon (Cambridge)

8pm-2am

[email protected] Event

LUSH Official Womxn Pride Party

ICON Nightclub (Boston)

9pm

[email protected] Event

EPIC Saturdays

House of Blues (15 Lansdowne St., Boston)

Time TBD

[email protected], Black & Latinx Pride Event

Pride Community Boat Cruise

Location, TBD

Sunday, June 9

1pm, 2pm, 3pm

Pride Arts Event

Charlie Gibson’s Boston

Gibson House Museum (Boston)

1pm-8pm

Flagship Event

JP Block Party

Perkins Street – Hyde Square (Jamaica Plain)

1pm-8pm

Flagship Event

Back Bay Block Party

St. James Ave (Boston)

6pm-9pm

[email protected] Event Mass Bears and Cubs Harbor Cruise

Bay State Cruise (Boston)

6pm

[email protected] Event

Pabllo Vittar LIVE in Concert

Royale (279 Tremont St., Boston)

9pm

[email protected] Event

Wicked Huge Pride Finale

RCandibar & Legacy (275 Tremont St., Boston)

Monday, June 10

6:30pm

Stonewall 50 Event

Panel Discussion on In Search of Stonewall

Rabb Hall, BPL (Boston)

Tuesday, June 11

7:10pm

Flagship, Pride Sports Event

Pride Night @ Fenway Park

Fenway Park (Boston)

Thursday, June 13

9pm-1am

[email protected] Event

“If You Can Feel It, You Can Speak It” Open Mic

Bella Luna Milky Way (Jamaica Plain)

Friday, June 14

9pm-1am

[email protected] Event

EN-ER-GY X

Oberon (Cambridge)