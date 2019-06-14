News South End Community Health Center 50th Anniversary by The Boston Sun Staff • June 14, 2019 • 0 Comments Co-Founder Dr. Gerald Hass, Jovita Fontanez, Pauline Coulter, and José Massó during the “Real” South End Community Health Center (SECHC) 50th anniversary party on Saturday, June 8, at St. Stephens Church. The alternative event to the official 50th party (held last month) brought out several long-time employees, patients and providers to reminisce about the long history of the groundbreaking health center.