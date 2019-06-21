News Briefs

Trash out at 6 A.M. Starting July 1

As part of the City’s new five-year trash contract with Capitol Waste, the City will implement a new citywide trash, recycling and yard waste collection time of 6 a.m. beginning on July 1.

With an earlier start time, workers will be able to get a jumpstart on their day-long collection efforts, removing curbside trash at an earlier time. Crews will also be able to complete all collection services more efficiently, reducing congestion on city streets during peak hours. The current citywide time for collection is 7 a.m.

In an effort to address the ongoing need for trash collection in the North End, starting on July 1, recycling and trash collection in the North End will be changed to Mondays and Thursdays. Thursday day street sweeping operation will be moved to Friday. These changes will allow the Public Works Department to make sure the streets in one of the busiest downtown neighborhoods will be clean for residents and visitors, and will make it easier for small businesses to receive deliveries in advance of the weekend. Previously, weekly North End trash collection was scheduled for Monday and Friday. The move will allow the South End to be the first collection point on Fridays, where before it was after the North End collections.



Frog Pond Spray Pool Reopens June 27



Boston Parks Commissioner Chris Cook and The Skating Club of Boston are pleased to welcome children and guests to kick off the 2019 summer season as the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool reopens on Thursday, June 27. The day will include a fun and exciting celebration at 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool.

In addition to activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., information regarding upcoming summer programs offered by the City of Boston will be available to families and residents and tasty treats will be provided by in-kind sponsors HP Hood LLC, Power Crunch protein bars, and Polar Beverages.

The celebration will feature a special visit from the official mascot Frog Pond Freddie, with entertainment by “Bubble Guy” Jim Dichter, face painters, and media sponsor Magic 106.7.We will be joined by representatives from Legoland, Mass Horticulture, ReadBoston, the Boston Water and Sewer Water Truck, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment’s “Dumbo” and “Cinderella: Anniversary Edition,” the newest release in the Walt Disney Signature Collection. In addition, children of all ages are eligible to enter a summer raffle.

Families will also be able to enjoy a ride on the Boston Common Carousel. The Carousel is handicapped accessible and has height requirements: anyone 42” or taller can ride alone; anyone under 42” requires the presence of an adult. Admission for the ride is $3 with 10 ride cards available for $25. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DCR Traffic Advisory on Storrow Drive

On Thursday, June 20, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement double lane closures along Storrow Drive (outbound) from the Fiedler Footbridge to the Bowker Interchange in the City of Boston from 7:00pm to 3:30am to accommodate roadway catch basin and manhole repair work. Traffic patterns will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site.

Heard On The Street

The storefront at the corner of West Dedham Street and Tremont is currently undergoing extensive renovations after having been vacant for some time following the closure a few years ago of the old pharmacy. The property is owned by Bradley Properties and word is that a bakery could be landing at the location.

Newmarket: 21st Century Economy Open Houses

Newmarket, The 21st Century Economy Initiative will look at the needs of an industrial neighborhood in the City of Boston. The Initiative will work closely with the stakeholders to develop a vision for the area as a jobs center for the 21st Century. With land use as its primary focus, the initiative will also consider public realm, mobility, arts and culture, climate resilience, public health, and open space contributions to a successful future jobs center.

Join this public meeting to learn more about the upcoming process. Please note this meeting will be repeated, with the same content, on two occasions: June 26, 2019 and June 27, 2019.

•Weds., June 26 – 8 a.m., Pipefitters United Association, 40 Enterprise St.

•Thursday, June 27 – 6 p.m., La Alianza Hispana, 1000 Mass Ave.



Fete De La Musique﻿



The annual outdoor music festival in the South End looks to have fabulous weather on Saturday, June 22, from 3-6 p.m.

Fête de la Musique began in the summer of 1982 in Paris, France, and has become a world-wide event, celebrated in over 100 countries and 5 continents.

For the 7th year, Fête de la Musique will be celebrated in the South End, with live musicians filling the streets with a wide variety of music for all ages. Area businesses, organizations and neighborhood groups have partnered to deliver a diverse line-up of music to be freely enjoyed by the neighborhood, visitors and passersby.

This year, we will be celebrating in five South End parks: BCA Plaza, Frieda Garcia, Hayes Park, Ringgold Park, and Union Park.

Performers include Fernando Brandao Choro Quartet, Urbanity Dance, Petrichor, Nuwa Athletic Club Lion Dancers, Anju, Crocodile River Music, Dan + Claudia Zanes, Deena Corkindale and Una Voice.

Homeless Man Burns in Accident

Boston Police reported to the East Berkeley Neighborhood Association that, indeed, a homeless man over the last several weeks had turned up deceased in Peters Park after accidentally setting himself on fire.

There had been a number of rumors as to the incident, and if it had been a homicide.

However, Officer Javier Pagan told EBNA that after an investigation, it appeared the man was homeless and was trying to set a fire to keep warm under a blanket. At some point, the fire spread to the man’s clothes and the flames consumed him. He was not identified.



Gifted Store Changes Hands﻿



After more than 10 years of running the popular Gifted store at the corner of Dartmouth Street and Tremont in the South End, Marie Corcoran announced this week that she has passed the business on to a new owner.

“After 10 plus years of pouring my heart and soul into creating a place to showcase unique gifts and support artists, this artist has decided it’s time to get back to my roots,” she wrote. “Gifted has become my home, and its customers my family. I will always think fondly of the relationships I have formed and the warmth of the best neighborhood I know – the South End.”

An anchor of the business district on Tremont Street, Corcoran has sold the business to Carrie Devine, who is originally from Wisconsin and has a background in producing everything from tradeshows to Olympic Games to Presidential Inaugurals.

“Somewhere along the way, I started a side-hustle selling vintage clothing and mid-Century items online, and decided that when the right opportunity came along, I would plan roots and make a retail shop my professional home,” she wrote. “I look forward to joining the vibrant South End community, meeting neighbors and to collaborating with the talented artists whose work makes Gifted such a special place.”

Back Bay Happenings

•The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) will hold a meeting on June 24 in the Revere Hotel, 200 Stuart St., at 6 p.m. to discuss the Park Plaza Urban Renewal Area. The surrounding community is invited to discuss updates to the plan as the BPDA moves to look at changes and sunsets to many UR areas throughout the city.

Free admission to MFA for BPL cardholders in June: As part of the Toulouse-Lautrec and the Stars of Paris exhibition partnership with the Boston Public Library, throughout the month of June 2019, BPL cardholders can sample MFA membership by presenting their library cards at any ticket desk to receive free admission to the Museum (for two adults and up to six kids per visit) and a 10-percent discount in the Toulouse-Lautrec and the Stars of Paris exhibition shop (eCards not valid). BPL cardholders can also reserve discounted passes to the Museum year-round through local BPL branches.

These passes provide admission for two people at $10 each. This program is sponsored by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the City-Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library.



Tree Removal Falls under the BBAC

After several tree removals in the Back Bay sparked violations from the Back Bay Architectural Commission (BBAC), Sue Prindle of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay stressed the requirement of going through the Commission when someone would like to remove a tree. Some people who come before the Commission say they are unaware that this is a requirement, but the Commission said that the Inspectional Services department knows it is and conveys that to those looking to remove a tree. Coming before the BBAC prevents the unnecessary removal of trees and will offer solutions to people who have an issue with a particular tree.

South End Dates

•Pine Street Inn will hold its annual graduation ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, under a tent at their parking lot in the South End. The annual event will feature keynote speaker State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and is open to neighbors.

•The SoWa Open Market will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, with SingleCut Beersmiths taking over the beer garden. Music by All Types of Kinds from noon to 3:30 p.m.

•The Tremont Re-Design project will hold an update to discuss pedestrian safety improvements for Tremont Street in the South End, between Herald Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The meeting will take place on Weds., June 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Blackstone School Cafeteria, 380 Shawmut Ave.

•Patio Fest at AC Hotel…Join the AC Hotel at Ink Block for their first of several summer community events on their patio June 23. Relax on the patio with music from noon to 4 p.m. and a Castle Island Brewing pop up with lobster rolls, burgers and AC Cocktails. Discounted Valet parking is $10.

•The 2019 Ink Block Underground Mural Project by Street Theory will take place in Underground at Ink Block on June 24-29.

•Ellis Evening 2019 will take place on Sunday, June 23, from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Revolution Hotel, 40 Berkeley St. Come celebrate the neighborhood at the Ellis South End Neighborhood Association’s annual fundraiser.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) has ended its spring meetings. The EBNA has changed its meeting time for the fall, now meeting on the first Tuesday of the month instead of the third Tuesday. They will meet next on Sept. 3.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will meet on June 25 at 7 p.m. in the Menino Pavilion near the surgical suite waiting room. Agenda to come later.

•The Friends of Blackstone and Franklin Squares will have their Tidy Up Tuesdays on June 25, 5:30 p.m. If you enjoy the squares, this is a chance to pitch in and join some neighbors to pick up litter and make the parks a little nicer for humans and canines alike–then gather afterward at Anoushella. They’re coordinated by The Square Dog, a group promoting fun and responsible dog/people uses in the squares. All are welcome; just show up.

•Summer Solstice Celebration by Washington Gateways (West Brookline Street between Shawmut and Washington), Thursday, June 20, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Live entertainment, food trucks, beer garden and more. Sponsored by Washington Gateway Main Streets.

Fenway Times

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

•Summer Fitness Series at Symphony Park

Free, age-strong fitness classes at Symphony Park, located at 39 Edgerly Road in the Fenway.

Join your neighbors for these classes, sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Boston Public Health Commission, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, with support from the Mission Hill Fenway Neighborhood Trust. All classes take place in the park at 10:00 a.m.; in event of rain, classes will be held at 100 Norway Street:

Chair Yoga: Tuesdays, June 4 – September 24

Tai Chi: Thursdays, June 6 – July 25th

•The BPDA will be holding an Impact Advisory Group meeting regarding the Kenmore Hotel on one 27 from 6:00-8:00 in the Kenmore Classroom Building, Room 106, 565 Commonwealth Ave.