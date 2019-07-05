Hurley K-8 Principal to Join New Superintendent’s Leadership Team

A popular South End elementary school principal will be leaving the Hurley K-8 school and joining the new leadership team of Supt. Brenda Cassellius.

Marjorie Soto has served as the principal of the dynamic Hurley School for 14 years, ushering the bi-lingual school into a time of prosperity and high-achievement.

As new Supt. Brenda Cassellius begins to take the reins, she announced last Friday that her leadership team will consist of numerous new faces, including Soto.

Soto will become one of several elementary school superintendents in the district.

“Every student — no matter their race, religion, national origin, economic status or neighborhood — deserves an excellent education, a caring and competent teacher in every classroom, and a safe and welcoming school in which to learn,” said Cassellius. “I’m incredibly grateful to every individual on this team who said yes to making that vision a reality for all of our students. These leaders embody a deep commitment to equity, collaboration and excellence that will be essential for the work ahead.”

Cassellius was appointed by the Boston School Committee on May 1 after an eight-month public search and interview process. She began her post officially on July 1, but has been in Boston since early May building her leadership team, meeting with community groups, visiting schools, and working with outgoing interim superintendent Laura Perille to ensure a smooth transition.

In building her leadership team, Cassellius made deliberate choices about the organizing principles she used and focused on four priorities: Individuals with deep experience and a proven track record of success in strong student outcomes, school transformation and effective collaboration; Individuals committed to strengthening the support the district provides to students and families, school leaders, educators and school staff; Individuals who reflect the rich diversity of BPS students and families; and an aligned structure that reduces the layers of administrators between the superintendent and school leaders in order to ensure greater clarity, cohesion, and accountability among schools and the central office.

“The executive team brings the right balance of experience and passion to our district,” said Boston School Committee Chairperson Michael Loconto. “It is clear that Dr. Cassellius has spent this period of transition thoughtfully assembling a team of talented individuals from within the organization and extensive experience with BPS, as well as some new team members who are excited to soon be calling Boston home.”

In addition to Soto, Back Bay resident David Murphy will become Cassellius’s new Chief of Staff. He has been the deputy superintendent of administration.

As Chief of Staff, Murphy will assume responsibility for the day to day oversight of the District Administration Team.