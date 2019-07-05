July 4th Traffic Advisory

Special events taking place as part of the City of Boston’s annual July 4th celebration will require street closings and parking restrictions at select locations in Boston. People coming into the City to enjoy the festivities are strongly encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. People coming into Boston to attend are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found at http://bluebikes.com and information on the MBTA may be found at www.mbta.com. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston.

The City of Boston’s Police and Transportation Departments may make changes to this plan as necessary. Please see www.boston.gov for the most up to date July 4th traffic and parking impacts on local streets in the city.

In addition to state owned roadways in the area, due to the concert and fireworks at the Hatch Shell, the following local streets in the Back Bay will be closed to traffic.

Wednesday, 7/3/19, begins at 3 pm

• Berkeley Street at Beacon Street

Thursday, 7/4/18, beginning at 6 PM

• Beacon Street, from Charles Street to Massachusetts Avenue, and all streets feeding into Beacon Street

• Berkeley Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Dartmouth Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Fairfield Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Traffic delays should be expected on the following parade route from approximately 9 a.m. through 10:15 a.m.

Leave City Hall Plaza, turn left onto Cambridge Street, continue onto Tremont Street, left onto Winter Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto Court Street, pausing at the Old State House, left onto Congress Street, to Faneuil Hall. During the pause at approximately 10 AM, a reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place from the balcony of the Old State House. It is anticipated that Congress Street, State Street and Devonshire Street at the Old state House will be closed to traffic while the reading is taking place.

Parking will be impacted as follows.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Thursday”

• Cambridge Street, City Hall side, from Court Street to the JFK Federal Building

• Devonshire Street, both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

• State Street, both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street

For a full listing of road closures and road impacts, please visit: