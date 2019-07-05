Local Artists Featured at Copley Society Show

The Copley Society of Art is proud to present Summer Members Show: Re\Vision, a showcase in the Upper Gallery that features a variety of works by our artist members. This exhibition opens with a reception on Thursday, July 11, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the ColSo Gallery, located at 158 Newbury Street in Boston, and continues through Aug. 18.

Juried by curator of American Art at the Worcester Art Museum, Erin R. Corrales-Diaz, Re\Vision includes a range of styles and mediums such as oil painting, watercolor, acrylic painting, pastels, and photography. An exhibition which visits everyday scenes and spaces with a new focus, Re\Vision features a variety of subjects from nostalgic scenes of the beach to landscapes and still lifes, showcasing the skills and styles of our artist members. First prize was awarded to Kat O’Connor for her oil painting, “The Night Swim,” which depicts two girls swimming in glistening water. Second prize was awarded to Roger Palframan for his photograph “Red, White, Blue,” depicting a classic beachside scene with a traditional stylized snack shack and beach lounge chairs. Third prize was awarded to Matt Miller, whose oil painting, “Man with Beard,” depicts a carefully rendered portrait of a gentleman in thought. The Alden Bryan Memorial Award for Traditional Landscape Painting was awarded to Robin Herr’s “Exhale,” which depicts a dramatic sky scene above darkened trees.

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So), America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, is committed to the advancement, enjoyment, and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts. The organization, founded in 1879, comprises juried artists who are selected by a credentialed art committee. Co|So provides artists with a gallery for exhibiting and selling their work and a platform for engaging and educating the community.

Congratulations to the Following Artist Members Who Will Be Featured in the Exhibition:



Doug Adams, CA

Del-Bourree Bach, CM

Leslie Baker, CM

Frank Bartucca

Kara Bigda

Patricia Burson

Jim Connelly, CA

Dan Cook, CA

Thomas Darsney

Susan Dragoo-Lembo, CA

Pamela duLong Wiliams, CA

Jeanette Fournier

Elaine Gardner

Donna Hamil Talman, CM

Robin Herr, CA

Laura Hughes, CA

Tanya Isaacson

Debra Keirce

Maryann Lucas

Matthew McCosco

Ellen McGill

Lori Mehta

Matt Miller, CM

Barbara Morse, CA

Joe Norris

Kat O’Connor, CM

Sandy O’Connor

Roger Palframan, CA

Andrea Petitto, CA

Joe Reardon, CA

Janine Robertson

Mark Sasha

Susan Valentine

James Varnum