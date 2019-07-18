Women’s Political Caucus Endorses Jennifer Nassour for Boston City Council

Jennifer Nassour, candidate for Boston City Council – District 8, has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus (MWPC) Political Action Committee. The MWPC Political Action Committee (PAC) provides support to qualified, pro-choice women candidates running for municipal, legislative and statewide offices.

“I am so honored and humbled by this endorsement,” says Jennifer Nassour. “I have dedicated so much of my career to encouraging women to run and engage in the political process. I truly appreciate the support of MWPC and others as I run for office for the first time myself.”

“No measure of a community’s progress can be made without a truly representative elected body. We believe decisions about our communities should include women’s voices,” says Pam Berman, President of the MWPC. “We need leaders like Jennifer Nassour, who will be a strong decision maker and advocate on the Boston City Council. We need to change the face of leadership in Massachusetts, where fewer than 27 percent of municipal offices are held by women. MWPC is proud to endorse and stand with Jennifer Nassour.”

In 2012, Jennifer Nassour was selected as a recipient of the Abigail Adams Award from MWPC. Jennifer launched her campaign for Boston City Council in early May 2019. District 8 represents the neighborhoods of the West End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Fenway, Kenmore and Mission Hill. She most recently served as CEO of the nonpartisan women’s representation coalition, ReflectUS. This is her first campaign for public office. The preliminary election will be held on Sept. 24.