News Briefs

Enjoy Free Admission During the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Neighborhood Nights This Summer

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is pleased to announce its summer season of the Neighborhood Nights series. On select Thursday evenings (Aug. 1, and Aug. 22 from 5-9 p.m.), the Museum will offer free admission, available on a first-come-first served basis. This summer’s series invites visitors to explore themes drawn from the Museum’s new special exhibition Big Plans: Picturing Social Reform, considering historical landscape architecture, and envisioning their own alternative “counter-maps” today. Each Neighborhood Night will feature performances, hands-on art-making, food trucks, a cash bar, and gallery games. Bring friends and family for an engaging, interactive summer evening in the Museum’s beautiful galleries and gardens. For more information about each night, visit gardnermuseum.org.

Free Walking Tours of the Public Garden

Join the Friends of the Public Garden for Untold Stories of the Public Garden, free walking tours of the first public botanical garden in the United States. Led by a pair of expert volunteer guides, learn about the history, sculpture, and horticulture of the Garden on a tour through this treasured oasis. Tours head out Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting. They run about an hour, and start at the Make Way For Ducklings Statue.

South End Library Announces Closing Plans

The Friends of the South End Library announced closing plans for the library branch this fall in preparation for a partial renovation of the downstairs.

The library will close on Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., and work will begin on the children and adult areas. The upgrade includes new flooring, a fresh coat of paint, a few additional electrical outlets, a reorganization of the space, new furniture and seating arrangements as well as a ceiling-mounted movie projector and roll-down screen in the upstairs community room.

The upgrades are paid for by a $132,000 budget allocation and $50,000 raised by the Friends. The library is expected to re-open in February 2020. A larger renovation of the library is in the works, with a 2020 Programming Study determining the scope of that renovation.

Free Shakespeare on the Common

Free Shakespeare on the Common takes up residence once again with Shakespeare’s lovely mystical dramedy, Cymbeline. The play chronicles the fate of King Cymbeline and his family through a journey of deception, intrigue and separation. Join his daughter Imogen, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved heroines, as she is swept into a nearly mythic real of mistaken identities, twists and turns, and the all-consuming quest for true love. Performances are FREE and open to the public. The play runs from Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, August 4.

A Concert of Captivating Vocal Gems

The Boston Society of the New Jerusalem Concert Series opens with a vocal concert on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 (7:30 PM); featuring Carlton Doctor and Lisa Sheppard Hadley. Carlton J. Doctor, a native of Washington, D.C., has performed with: the Opera Company of Boston, Vermont Opera Artists, New England Spiritual Ensemble, Bowdoin College, Boston Symphony Orchestra and most recently he has appeared in performances with the Boston Lyric Opera. Carlton is currently the music director at the Church on the Hill. Lisa Sheppard Hadley, native of Haverhill, Mass., Lisa sang the role of The Teacher in the world premiere reading of the Elena Ruehr opera, “Crafting the Bonds” performed at MIT, Cambridge; performances with Cranberry Coast Concerts, alto solos in Mozart’s “Requiem” and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Lisa performed the role of Dolores in the original musical “Always Remember” by Marilyn Morales. Lisa continues to sing with Labyrinth Choir, Cappella Clausura, Joyful Noyse, Church On The Hill, and Temple-Emanu-el. They will perform “What Can We Poor Females Do?” by Henry Purcell, “So Pretty” by Leonard Bernstein “Johanna” by Stephen Sondheim, “None But The Lonely Heart” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky,“Habenera” by Georges Bizet,“Who Could Ask For Anything More?” A medley by George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin, “Alto’s Lament” by Zina Goldrich and others…. This is a benefit concert, tickets are $10. There will be a reception to follow with savory and delicious treats for all (the concert site is handicap accessible). The concert is at 140 Bowdoin St (across the street from the state house). For more information and tickets call: (617) 523- 4575 or visit our website http://churchonthehillboston.org

Back Bay Happenings

• There will be no NABB Green Committee meetings in August.

• Newbury Street will be closed to traffic and become a pedestrian-only walkway from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue on August 25 and September 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Open Newbury Street.

Parcel 12 Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting

There will be a meeting of the Parcel 12 Citizens Advisory Committee on August 5 from 6:00-8:00 in Room 102 at Hynes Convention Center to discuss the community benefits and mitigation in connection with the Proposed Project.

South End Dates

•SoWa First Friday

The artists of SoWa Artists Guild invite you to visit SoWa First Friday, free and open to the public! More than 80 artists’ studios at 450 Harrison Avenue in the SoWa Art + Design District in the South End of Boston will be open from 5 – 9 p.m. You’ll meet artists and experience a wide variety of original contemporary art that is available for you to browse and buy. MBTA Orange line to New England Medical Center, then Silver line outbound to Union Park Street. Parking is available. For more information, please visit http://www.sowaartists.com and http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) has ended its spring meetings. The EBNA has changed its meeting time for the fall, now meeting on the first Tuesday of the month instead of the third Tuesday. They will meet next on Sept. 3.

Fenway Times

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

•Summer Fitness Series at Symphony Park

Free, age-strong fitness classes at Symphony Park, located at 39 Edgerly Road in the Fenway.

Join your neighbors for these classes, sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Boston Public Health Commission, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, with support from the Mission Hill Fenway Neighborhood Trust. All classes take place in the park at 10:00 a.m.; in event of rain, classes will be held at 100 Norway Street:

Chair Yoga: Tuesdays, June 4 – September 24

Tai Chi: Thursdays, June 6 – July 25

Fenway Park Happenings:

Sunday, August 4—Latino Family Festival, 8,000 expected, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

August 31 and September 1—Zac Brown Band Concerts, 35,000 expected 5-10:30 p.m.

Red Sox Home Games:

8/1 vs. Rays at 7:10

8/5 vs. Royals at 7:10pm

8/6 vs. Royals at 7:10pm

8/7 vs. Royals at 7:10pm

8/8 vs. Angels at 7:10pm

8/9 vs. Royals at 7:10pm

8/10 vs. Angels at 4:05pm.