Parcel 12, Fenway Theatre Proposal Slated for BPDA Board Meeting

The applicant behind the proposed Parcel 12 project is slated to request approval for its plan at the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s monthly board of directors meeting on Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Kane Simonian Room, Room 900, on the ninth floor of City Hall,

The Boston-based real estate development firm Samuels & Company intends to build a 545,000-square foot project at the critical intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston and Newbury streets in the Back Bay, which would include an office building and hotel. The two buildings would be joined at the ground level by a retail/restaurant component that would wraps around a new, urban plaza and an elevated, publically accessible, landscaped plaza. The project also includes plans for a two-story, below-grade garage.

Public testimony will be accepted on his application, which is scheduled to be heard at 5:30 p.m. (The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m.)

In another matter, the applicant behind the proposed 1241 Boylston St. project is expected to request a scoping determination from the BPDA board.

The applicant, OTO Development of Spartanburg, S.C., intends to build an approximately 184-room hotel with a ground-floor restaurant and 82-space parking garage on the site of an existing Shell gas station at Boylston and Ipswich streets.

Public testimony will be accepted on this application, which is scheduled for 5:50 p.m.

Meanwhile, the applicant behind the proposed Fenway Theatre is requesting a “Preliminary Adequacy Determination,” whereby the BPDA outlines specific impacts on which the would-be developer must provide further analysis.

The applicant, 175 Ipswich Street, LLC, proposes building an approximately 91,500 square-foot performing arts center, with capacity for approximately 5,400 patrons, adjacent to the ballpark at Lansdowne and Ipswich streets. The scope of the project also entails decommissioning of the an open-air service area and an existing building that abuts the Bleacher Concourse of the ballpark and houses dining/function services, as well as reconstruction of the third and fourth levels of the Fenway Garage, which will link the new venue to the ballpark.

The new venue would be a joint venture between the Red Sox organization and the operators of the adjacent House of Blues.

No public testimony will be accepted on this proposal at the meeting.

To view BPDA board meetings live, watch Comcast Channel 24 and RCN Channel 13. You can also view them live and online at Boston City TV.