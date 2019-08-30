News Briefs

Boston Arts Festival Returns Sept. 7-8

The 17th annual Boston Arts Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Christopher Columbus Park.

Now run by the organizers of the Beacon Hill Art Walk and Artists Crossing Gallery, this event, which is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors, is designed to showcase the visual and performing arts in Boston, and will launch Boston’s Arts Open Studios season featuring more than 70 juried local visual artists, craftspeople, and local musicians performing on the Waterfront Stage throughout the day.

Visit thebostonartsfestival.com for more information.

Bakery on Tremont Street

The family that owns Mana Escondido Café on Aguadilla Street in the South End an-nounced that they will be opening a bakery and pastry shop at the corner of Tremont and West Dedham, in the former location of Tremont Drug.

“We were so sad about Tremont Drug closing, very few neighborhood pharmacies like that left, and we had many memories there,” read a post from the family. “When we heard the sad news, the last thing we could’ve imagined is that we’d end up there.”

The family said it’s early in the process and they don’t know when they will open. The plan to have an array of baked goods and pastries with a Latin American influence. They plan to bake fresh bread daily and will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The bakery has been under renovations for the past several month after Tremont Drug closed and remained vacant for a while.

South End Library Programs

South End Writes at the South End Library will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. Filmmaker Katrina Browne, a descendant of the largest slave-trading family in the U.S., traced the geographic, historical and political legacy of her ancestry, together with eight of her cousins, to produce a documentary movie, Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North. One of the cousins, Dain Perry, and his wife Constance, who is a descendant of slaves, have conducted some 350 screenings and facilitated conversa-tions in more than 160 cities across the country, including many libraries and churches. Both active in the Episcopal Church, they will facilitate a discussion about the subject after the movie’s showing.

Bay Village Neighborhood Association 48th Annual Neighborhood Block Party

Tickets for the 48th Annual Neighborhood Block Part are on sale now! The Block Party will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 6:30-9:30pm on Melrose St. between Church and Arlington Streets. Everyone is welcome, members of the BVNA and non-members, so please invite your neighbors to join us! Early bird pricing is available for BVNA members through Sept. 16. Discounted tickets are available for Seniors 65+, students, and children ages 14 and older. Children ages 13 and under will be free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are available on the BVNA website.

Back Bay Happenings

•There will be no NABB Green Committee meetings in August.

•Newbury Street will be closed to traffic and become a pedestrian-only walkway from Arlington Street to Massachusetts Avenue on September 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Open Newbury Street.

Kenmore Post Office

The Postal Service said this month they are negotiating a lease at a retail loca-tion in the Kenmore neighborhood, which is just blocks from where the old post office was that lost its lease this year.

Earlier this year, the post office in Kenmore had its landlord choose not to ex-tend the lease, as they had other plans for the building. Letter carriers have been working out of the General Mail Facility in Fort Point Channel, so there hasn’t been changes to street delivery. However, a new lease in the neighbor-hood is in the making and could be announced soon.

“We’re looking forward to having an active presence in that area again soon,” said Postal Service Spokesman Steve Doherty.

South End Dates

•The Friends of Chester Park are pleased to announce a special outdoor screening of ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ on Sunday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. in Chester Park. There will be free ice cream, courtesy of the Boston Police Department, and bring chairs and/or blankets for lawn seating. The Friends would like to ex-tend their gratitude to the Boston Parks Department and Boston Police Depart-ment for their support.

•The next Pilot Block Neighborhood Association membership meeting will be held at the South End Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

•The South End Landmarks Commission will hear the application for the Hotel Alexandra on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

•South End Open Studios will take place on Sept. 23 and 24 at various studios across the neighborhood. Stay tuned for more details.

•The next Blackstone/Franklin Squares Neighborhood Association meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. in the D-4 Police Community Room.

•The next South End Forum meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the South End Library community room at 6 p.m.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet next on Tues-day, Sept. 3, in the AC Hotel at 225 Albany St. The opening meeting for the fall will include discussions on homelessness, a new business called Modern Relik at SoWa, and a discussion of changes in the Exchange South End traffic plan.

Fenway Times

• The Fenway Victory Gardens annual FensFest will take place on Saturday, September 7 from 11:00am-3:00pm at Central Meadow, 1200 Boylston St.There will be barbecue food, games, live music, and a raffle. There will also be a “White Elephant” sale at the event, in which household items, garden ex-tras, books, etc. can be sold and all proceeds will be donated to the Fenway Garden Society. Visit fenwayvictorygardens.org for more details.

• The 4th Annual Taste of the Fenway will be on Thursday, September 12 from 5-7pm on Van Ness St. from Kilmarnock St. to Richard B. Ross Way. This out-door festival will feature talented chefs from Fenway’s finest restaurants, live music, and interactive art. You and your guests will savor delicious tastings of food, beer, wine, while enjoying a fun evening in the Fenway. Each ticket is $50 and includes all-you-can eat food and drink tastings. Get your tickets or become a sponsor at tasteofthefenway.org. For inquiries, please contact Iris Tan at [email protected] or (857) 234-6509.

• The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

Join your neighbors for these classes, sponsored by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Boston Public Health Commission, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, with support from the Mission Hill Fenway Neighborhood Trust. All classes take place in the park at 10:00 a.m.; in event of rain, classes will be held at 100 Norway Street:

Chair Yoga:

Tuesdays, June 4 – September 24

Fenway Park Happenings:

August 31 and September 1—Zac Brown Band Concerts, 35,000 expected 5:00-10:30pm

Red Sox Home Games:

9/3 vs. Twins at 7:10pm