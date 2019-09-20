News Briefs

South End Library Programs

South End Writes at the South End Library will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. Filmmaker Katrina Browne, a descendant of the largest slave-trading family in the U.S., traced the geographic, historical and political legacy of her ancestry, together with eight of her cousins, to produce a documentary movie, Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North. One of the cousins, Dain Perry, and his wife Constance, who is a descendant of slaves, have conducted some 350 screenings and facilitated conversations in more than 160 cities across the country, including many libraries and churches. Both active in the Episcopal Church, they will facilitate a discussion about the subject after the movie’s showing.

Bay Village Neighborhood Association 48th Annual Neighborhood Block Party

Tickets for the 48th Annual Neighborhood Block Part are on sale now! The Block Party will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 6:30-9:30pm on Melrose St. between Church and Arlington Streets. Everyone is welcome, members of the BVNA and non-members, so please invite your neighbors to join us! Early bird pricing is available for BVNA members through Sept. 16. Discounted tickets are available for Seniors 65+, students, and children ages 14 and older. Children ages 13 and under will be free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are available on the BVNA website.

A Concert of Captivating Vocal Gems

The Boston Society of the New Jerusalem Concert Series opens with a vocal concert on Friday, September 20, 2019 (7:30 PM); featuring Carlton Doctor and Lisa Sheppard Hadley. CARLTON J. DOCTOR, a native of Washington, D.C., has performed with: the Opera Company of Boston, Vermont Opera Artists, New England Spiritual Ensemble, Bowdoin College, Boston Symphony Orchestra and most recently he has appeared in performances with the Boston Lyric Opera. Carlton is currently the music director at the Church on the Hill. LISA SHEPPARD HADLEY, native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Lisa sang the role of The Teacher in the world premiere reading of the Elena Ruehr opera, “Crafting the Bonds”, performed at MIT, Cambridge; performances with Cranberry Coast Concerts, alto solos in Mozart’s “Requiem” and the finale of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Lisa performed the role of Dolores in the original musical “Always Remember” by Marilyn Morales. Lisa continues to sing with Labyrinth Choir, Cappella Clausura, Joyful Noyse, Church On The Hill, and Temple-Emanu-el. They will perform “What Can We Poor Females Do?” by Henry Purcell, “So Pretty” by Leonard Bernstein “Johanna” by Stephen Sondheim, “None But The Lonely Heart” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky,“Habenera” by Georges Bizet,“Who Could Ask For Anything More?” A medley by George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin, “Alto’s Lament” by Zina Goldrich and others…. This is a benefit concert, tickets are $10. There will be a reception to follow with savory and delicious treats for all (the concert site is handicap accessible). The concert is at 140 Bowdoin St (across the street from the state house). For more information and tickets call: (617) 523- 4575 or visit our website http://churchonthehillboston.org

Charlesgate Movie Night: Fever Pitch!

Enjoy “Fever Pitch,” starring Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon, and discover Charlesgate Park at our Charlesgate Movie Night! Part of Summer on the Emerald Necklace, this free movie night is hosted by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and our friends at the Charlesgate Alliance.The movie begins at 7. Join us at 6 for a special tour on the future of Charlesgate, led by Charlesgate Alliance co-founder Parker James and architectural firm Landing Studio! Thank you to our co-sponsors at the Charlesgate Alliance, as well as FOCUS Real Estate, the Lawrence and Lillian Solomon Foundation, the Mission Hill Fenway Neighborhood Trust, Stop & Shop and the Boston Cultural Council for their support.

Back Bay Happenings

• Tour of the Ether Dome and the Russell Museum at the Massachusetts General Hospital:

NABB Special Events Presents a Tour of the Ether Dome and the Russell Museum at the Massachusetts General Hospital

Please join NABB Special Events for a fascinating guided tour of the MGH Ether Dome and the Paul S Russell Museum of Medical History and Innovation, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11:00 am- 12:30 pm.

While there is no charge for this event, space is limited. An optional lunch is being planned after the tour. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you would like to attend the tour. Also please let us know if you will be joining us for lunch.

• Police Panel/Public Safety Meeting

The next Police Panel / Public Safety Forum will take place on Thursday, Sept 26th, at 6:00 pm, in the Parlor in the Park House next to the First Church 66 Marlborough Street. For more information, please contact Charles Neckyfarow: [email protected] nabbonline.com

South End Dates

•South End Open Studios. The United South End Artists has announced that the 2019 Open Studios will take place at locations across the South End on Sept. 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet next on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Project Place.

•The Ellis South End Board meeting will take place on Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., in 66 Berkeley St.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) will have its monthly meeting on Sept. 24, 7 p.m., in the Menino Pavilion Surgical Suite area. Look for signs to the meeting room.

Fenway Times

• Kenmore Hotel Public Meeting

There will be a public meeting regarding the Kenmore Hotel on September 25 at the Rajen Kilachand Center for Integrated Life Sciences & Engineering, 610 Commonwealth Ave., from 6:00-8:00pm. The Proponent has filed a development plan for a Planned Development Area for the proposed project. The Proponent proposes to construct a new, 29-story, approximately 391-room hotel surrounded by a new, approximately half-acre public plaza. The Project also includes the demolition of the existing building at 560-574 Commonwealth Avenue, and shifting the building site east, amid the new public plaza.The shift allows construction of a new public street to connect Commonwealth Avenue and Beacon Street, in between the new plaza and the former building site. The Proponent will be responsible for construction of the new public plaza and roadway improvements, which will improve the pedestrian experience in Kenmore Square.

Fenway Park Happenings:

•Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer Announce Fenway Park Performance on August 27, 2020

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, three of the biggest acts in rock music, announced they will be heading out on the road together for the first time ever on THE HELLA MEGA TOUR. They will play at Fenway Park on August 27, 2020. The global tour kicks off June 13, 2020 in Paris and will visit cities across Europe and the UK throughout the month including Glasgow, London, and Dublin. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city North American outing will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, September 16 at 10am local time through Thursday, September 19 at 10pm local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 20 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be available next week.This show and all Fenway Park concerts for 2020 are subject to City approval. We will keep you informed of our concert plans for 2020 as they become available, the Red Sox said.

•Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10—Spartan Race, 20,000 people expected per day—7:00am-9:00pm.

Red Sox Home Games:

9/19 vs. Giants at 1:05pm

9/27 vs. Orioles at 7:10pm

9/28 vs. Orioles at 1:05pm 9/29 vs. Orioles at 3:05pm