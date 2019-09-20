South End Artists to Open Their Doors to the Public This Weekend

Some 200 artists from the South End will open their workspaces to the public on Sept. 21 and 22 for the day as part of the 33rd annual South End Open Studios.

United South End Artists (USEA) has put on the open studios as one of the oldest such events in the City, and look forward to giving residents and visitors unique access inside workspaces around the neighborhood.

“It’s really the only opportunity to see artists working in their studios,” said Jenn Scherr, president of USEA. “It gives you a glimpse at how the artists work. You can like a painting you see, but when you meet the artist in their studio, you can find the story behind the work. You can find out how the artist was inspired and where they traveled to be inspired. We’re actually the biggest Open Studios. They might think it’s just on Wareham Street, but the studios are very spread out in the South End.”

Indeed, there are 12 buildings that will be highlighted in the South End on Albany Street, Tremont Street, Waltham Street, and Wareham Street. There will also be a group space at the Boston Center for the Arts. All artists have to live in the South End or have a studio in the South End to participate, so it makes the event quite local.

It started with only 12 artists three decades ago, and Scherr said it has become a very highly anticipated event in the community. This year, USEA secured a sponsor, Harken Wine, that will be providing free wine in Waltham Court all day Saturday and Sunday.

This year, as artists hustle to complete brand new works by the weekend, Scherr said some of the themes are bright colors this year.

“I think people are going to see a lot of painting, and with lots of color,” she said. “I’m seeing people working in bright colors, abstracts and happy. There are also many other mediums like jewelry, sculpture and photography.”

Overall, both days are looking to be great for a stroll through the neighborhood to meet artists and get a rare glimpse of where and how they work.

“It’s a nice day to be out,” she said. “It’s free and you get to see people in their element. If you want to get art or a painting for your home, or for a gift, it’s a great day to do that. It’s also a nice day to be able to explore areas of the South End few people go to.”

The Open Studios takes place on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full map of the locations is available on the USEA website, or through brochures during the Open Studios.