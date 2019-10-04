Women to Watch 2020 Exhibition Coming to Gallery Kayafas

A special exhibition is coming to Gallery Kayafas in the South End. Called Paper Routes/Women to Watch 2020, the exhibition will feature work by four women artists curated by Executive Director of the MassArt Art Museum Lisa Tung. The artists include Elizabeth Alexander, Carly Glovinski, Tomashi Jackson, and Youjin Moon.

“Paper Routes will show that paper is not always simply the support for drawings, prints, and photographs, but instead a medium in and of itself,” a flyer for the exhibition reads. “These four artists transform paper into complex works of art.”

There will be an opening reception for the exhibition on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at Gallery Kayafas, 450 Harrison Avenue #37, hosted by the Massachusetts State Committee National Museum of Women in the Arts. Lisa Tung and the nominated artists will be in attendance for guests to learn about their practices and see the artwork.

“The Massachusetts State Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts supports the National Museum of Women in the Arts, in Washington, D. C., and extends NMWA’s mission by supporting and partnering with individuals and institutions across the arts, to increase awareness of the contributions of women artists, past and present, in Massachusetts,” according to a statement from the organization, and is the only major museum in the world dedicated only to championing women through the arts.

Paper Routes is the sixth installment in the Women to Watch Exhibition Series, which is a “biennial exhibition program designed to increase the visibility of, and critical response to, promising women artists who are deserving of national and international attention,” according to the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

This installment focuses on the transformation of paper into works of art, and the museum believes that the variety of women artists who have created art for this exhibition are exemplary of the variety in materials that are used to make paper.

Additionally, a finalist from Massachusetts will be able to showcase her work in the Paper Route exhibition in Washington DC., from June-September 2020.

To attend the Opening Reception for the exhibition on Oct. 18, R.S.V.P. to [email protected]