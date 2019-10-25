Halloween Happenings

Halloween at Wellington Green

October 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wellington St. at Columbus Avenue

www.cnaboaston.org

Clarendon Street Playground Halloween Party

Saturday, October 26, 2:00-4:00pm

Inviting all witches, wizards, and more to a spooktacular afternoon of games, crafts, and prizes at your favorite neighborhood playground. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Admission is $10 per family.

Haunted Graveyard Tour

Saturday, October 26, 3 p.m.

South End Burying Ground

Halloween is approaching, and so is this year’s Haunted Graveyard Tour at the South End Burying Ground on Washington Street between East Newton and East Concord Streets in Boston’s historic South End. South End News contributing writer Michele D. Maniscalco will share the surprising history of the burying ground, which operated between 1810 and 1866, as well as other spooky and lurid tales from South End history while exploring the burying ground. The tour is free and open to the public. RAIN DATE: Sunday, October 27

SoWa Spooktacular

Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

SoWa Open Market

Join us for the final SoWa Open Market of the season, and SoWa’s annual Halloween bash! We’ll be celebrating on October 27 along with the region’s best makers, farmers, brewers, vintage vendors, and food trucks. We’ll have free pumpkin painting, face painting and a costume contest with nearly $1,000 in prizes! Check out the Facebook event for more info!

Pru Boo Turns 25

Sunday, October 27

11:00 AM-1:00 PM: Trick-or-Treating

1:30 PM: Kids Concert (Outdoors; weather permitting.)

PRU BOO is turning 25! The annual charity trick or treating event at Prudential Center is scheduled for Sunday, October 27th from 11-1. It’s the 25th year of the event that raises money each year for local charities with a $5 donation, raising approximately $5,000 each year. This year’s charity partner is Playworks New England, an organization that helps kids stay active and build valuable life skills through play. Children all decked out in their finest Halloween costumes come and trick-or-treat at over 50 participating stores and restaurants throughout Prudential Center. Other activities include face painting, magic shows, and activities by local Boston attractions as well as a free concert. Parking for the day will be $18. Pick up a discounted parking pass on the day of the event at one of the check-in stations. Prudential Center is wheelchair accessible, with elevators located by entrances on Huntington Avenue, Boylston Street, by Lord & Taylor and California Pizza Kitchen, and via the Sheraton Boston hotel. A limited number of free wheelchair rentals are available from the Concierge Desk. Accessible parking spots are located in the garage on all levels.

The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park Annual Halloween Party

October 31, 5-6 p.m.

Titus Sparrow Park, South End

Join neighbors in the park for refreshments, roving entertainers, and pre trick-or-treat fun!

Encore Boston Harbor Announces The B-52s “Halloween Bash”

October 31, Doors open 6:30, showtime 7:30

Picasso Ballroom at Encore Boston Harbor

Tickets are now on sale for The B-52s “Halloween Bash” at Encore Boston Harbor. Selling more than 20 million albums worldwide, the band has impacted alternative music, fashion and culture over the course of four-plus decades. “We’ve seen great success in the invite-only concerts we’ve already held for our Red Card members,” said Robert DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor. “We knew that a The B-52s Halloween Bash would be the perfect first concert to offer to the public. We’re thrilled at the opportunity to offer greater variety in entertainment options for out of town visitors and locals alike.”

There is no doubt as to why The B-52s remain one of rock music’s more beloved and enduring bands. As they take their party-music revolution into the 21st century, they show no signs of slowing down, still serving up their own unique blend of music and showmanship to millions of fans around the world.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this general admission show. Tickets start at $49.50. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.encorebostonharbor.com/experiences/the-b52s-halloween-bash.

A Special Halloween Celebration in the Back Bay

October 31, 5:30-8:30pm

Marlborough St. from Berkeley to Fairfield St.

Marlborough Street turns into trick-or-treat center for our little neighborhood goblins! The area will be closed to traffic so our little goblins can trick-or-treat safely. Volunteers are needed to help with the street closing. Please contact [email protected] Please dress up, decorate your house, yard, etc., get involved in any way that you wish. Plan to hand out tricks or treats to make this a festive occasion for all! To be listed in the Safe House List by the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, call 617-247-3961 or email [email protected]

Special Events Spooky Walking Tour

October 29, 7:00pm-approximately 8:10pm

Meet on the steps of Trinity Church in Copley Square- End in the Boston Public Garden

Please join Special Events for a Spooky Walking Tour….Souls of artists, murderers, and curious spirit haunt Copley Square to this very day, both living and dead. Explore Boston’s famously man made neighborhood by night, and the history of the city’s Gilded Age is easy to imagine first hand. Through storytelling, wink-worthy jokes, and occasional creepy facts and anecdotes, Daniel Berger- Jones will ensure that even if no spirits reveal themselves to our group, the city’s past will come alive. The Ghost Walk of the Back Bay will Start in Copley Square and finish in the Boston Public Garden, lasting 65- 70 minutes. What to wear- Comfortable walking shoes.

After the tour an optional hot chocolate or warm up drink will be held at the Copley Plaza.

Cost only $20 per person. Make your checks out to NABB – Space is limited so send you checks in as soon as possible.

Mail checks to:

Ann Heimlicher

50 Commonwealth Avenue #501

Boston, MA 02116

Please R.S.V.P. to [email protected] if you are planning on joining us for this ghostly adventure. Space is limited!