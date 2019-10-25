South End Library Prepares for Temporary Closure on Oct. 25

With short-term repairs on the horizon, the South End Library branch on Tremont Street will close its doors through February at the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 25.

To kick off the closing, the Friends of the South End Library hosted a fun goodbye party for the library, its staff and patrons on Wednesday evening with neighborhood saxophone great Pat Loomis. The party was only a temporary farewell, though, and not a good-bye.

The work scheduled to be done includes

•New flooring and paint on the first floor

•Rearranged stacks

•New furniture paid for by a donation from the Friends of the South End Branch

•An overall brightening up and opening up the branch, so it doesn’t feel so cluttered by furniture.

The library is tentatively scheduled to re-open in February.

Officials from the Boston Public Library said employees in the South End branch were given a great deal of input for their temporary assignments, and most have chosen to relocate to the Central Library.

Patrons looking for library services are being directed to the Central Library for hold, museum passes and programming. The brand new Parker Hill Branch Library on Tremont Street in Mission Hill is also an option for regular library services.

Background on the project is available at https://www.bpl.org/south-end-project/.