Kenzie Bok Triumphs in District 8 City Council Race

Kenzie Bok claimed victory in the Nov. 5 municipal election for the District 8 city council seat.

According to the City’s unofficial election results, Bok, an affordable housing advocate, community leader and former chair of the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee, garnered around 70 percent of the ballot (3,659 votes) while Jennifer Nassour, an attorney and former chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party, trailed with nearly 30 percent (1,539 votes) in the race for the seat to represent Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway-Kenmore, Mission Hill and the West End currently held by Josh Zakim, who is stepping down after three terms.

Councilor-elect Kenzie Bok shown with supporters during her Election victory party on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

During her campaign-turned-victory party Tuesday at Lir in the Back Bay, Bok credited her late grandfather, John Bok and Bill McGonagle, the former head of the Boston Housing Authority and her one-time boss who died in October, for inspiring her to run for City Councilor.

Bok also extended her gratitude to the elected officials who endorsed her, including State Rep. Jay Livingstone, who was the first to call her to encourage her to run for the seat immediately after Zakim decided to step down.

“District 8 was fortunate to have such great candidates run,” Livingstone wrote. “I’m looking forward to working with Kenzie Bok, who will be a tremendous advocate for our diverse district, and appreciate the issues that Jenn Nassour brought to the forefront. I look forward to each candidate who ran continuing to stay involved.”

Bok said she is honored to succeed Zakim on the council, and he reciprocated her adulation.

“I think it was an easy choice to support Kenzie,” said Zakim, who also endorsed her. “She’s an outstanding individual who will make a great City Councilor. I think her campaign message of inclusion, equity and access resonated with voters, and I’m really excited to have her represent me on the City Council.”

Looking ahead, Bok said she looks forward to working to tackle the most pressing issues now facing the city, including affordable housing, climate change, education and transportation challenges.

“Tonight, we’re electing a City Council that’s excited to rise to meet these challenges,” Bok said. “Tonight is a beginning. Tonight, I’m going to thank everyone individually, and we’re going to celebrate. Then, we’re going to get to work.”