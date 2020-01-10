City of Boston Kicks off Free Winter Fitness Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) have announced the Boston Parks Winter Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts from Jan. 5 through May 1. The four-month-long series will offer free classes at 11 locations across the city.

Winter offerings include walking group/snowshoeing at Franklin Park, yoga at BCYF Paris Street Community Center in East Boston and Veronica B. Smith Senior Center in Brighton, strength training at BCYF Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan, Zumba Gold at BCYF Golden Age Senior Center in Charlestown, bootcamp in the ADSL Building at Town Field in Dorchester, barre at BCYF Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury, POUND at Anna Mae Cole Center in Jamaica Plain, chair yoga at Morville House in the Fenway, Zumba at BCYF Curtis Hall in Jamaica Plain, and cardio fitness at the Bubble at Carter Field in Roxbury/South End.

The program is tailored to the interests of residents and participants, including age-friendly, classes for kids and older adults as well as those new to fitness classes. By engaging in a citywide effort to increase opportunities for physical activity, BPHC and the Parks Department aim to further reduce barriers to active living and achieve the goal of ensuring that Bostonians have ample opportunities to be active year-round thanks to the expansion of this program. Outdoor activities are weather permitting.

For more info, including dates and times, please visit Boston.gov/winter-fitness. For information on cancellations, check Twitter at @healthyboston and @bostonparksdept or call (617) 534-2355.