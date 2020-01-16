News Friends of the Public Garden Celebrate 50 Years by The Boston Sun Staff • January 16, 2020 • 0 Comments Councilor Kenzie Bok, Friends of the Public Garden Executive Director Elizabeth Vizza, Friends of the Public Garden Board Chair Leslie Adams, and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ryan Woods were on hand Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, to help the Friends of the Public Garden (FOPG) kick off their 50th Anniversary at Suffolk University. The FOPG has many events and projects lined up throughout the year to celebrate their 50th year.