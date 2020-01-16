Ride-Hail Locations in Fenway Show Positive Results in First Year

Mayor Martin Walsh announced an expansion of the ride-hail pickup locations and the results of the Fenway spots established more than a year ago.

The announcement builds on the results of the ride-hail pick up and drop off pilot program implemented on Boylston Street in Fenway in 2019. Boston’s pick-up and drop-off zones are aimed at reducing traffic congestion linked to double parking by ride-hail drivers, and improving the safety of ride-hail passengers and other users of Boston’s local streets. The Boston Transportation Department is partnering with the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics and the Boston Department of Innovation and Technology, with the project furthering the goals of Go Boston 2030, the City’s transportation plan.

“A world-class city needs world-class transportation, and we’re working to find creative solutions to congestion, making transportation better for all,” said Mayor Walsh. “Transportation is crucial to ensuring our residents can get to their homes, their jobs and their schools, and my Administration will continue its mission to create the best transportation options for residents in Boston.”

An initial assessment of the Fenway neighborhood pick up and drop off pilot program is positive, indicating more productive use of curb space, an increase in safe behaviors and reduced travel delays. There was a decrease in pick up/drop off activity in the travel lane, as well as a 350 percent increase in the utilization of the curb, as measured by vehicles per hour. The pilot also concluded an eight percent decrease in parking tickets issued that may signify fewer vehicles left in the travel lanes. The two zones installed as part of the Fenway neighborhood pilot program are located on Boylston Street inbound, just east and west of Kilmarnock Street. The zones are operational from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week. In addition to ride-hail vehicles, all private passenger vehicles can use these five zones for pick up and drop off purposes. Vehicles are subject to a five-minute limit at these locations and drivers are required to stay with their vehicle. The South Boston Seaport zones are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.