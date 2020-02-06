D-4 Police News

A case of mistaken vehicle

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at about 10:35 a.m., officers working on paid detail made an on-site arrest at 1 Dalton St.

Upon arrival, a valet with the Four Seasons Hotel approached police and said he observed a male suspect opening the driver’s-side door of a black 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE that the valet had just parked.

The valet said he approached the suspect and, based on the suspect’s “body language,” was led to believe his intentions weren’t good.

The valet walked to the driver’s side to confront the suspect, at which time the suspect exited the vehicle, and a physical altercation between the two men ensued.

When the suspect attempted to open the driver’s-side door of the vehicle, the valet informed the suspect that the vehicle didn’t belong to him, and that he couldn’t take it. The suspect ignored the valet’s statements and pushed him away from the vehicle, causing the valet to lose his balance.

Again, the suspect attempted to climb inside the vehicle, but was thwarted when the valet regained his balance by grabbing onto the victim’s arm. The suspect then fled the area on foot in the direction of Belvidere Street.

Police observed that the valet showed no signs of injury, and he declined medical attention at this time.

Security guards at One Dalton St. then apprehended the suspect and told police they wanted him “trespassed” from the premises.

The suspect told officers he tried to gain access to the Jaguar because he believed it belonged to him, although he did concede that the vehicle wasn’t his. When police asked the suspect if he had attempted to gain access to the car, he replied, “I don’t know, I’m high.’

The suspect then confirmed to police he had ingested drugs within the past 24 hours, and that he had taken an unknown quantity of prescription medication.

The suspect was placed under arrest and charged with carjacking before he was transferred to District 4 headquarters and booked in the usual manner.



Funny money

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at approximately 6:39 p.m., an officer responded to the Apple Store at 815 Boylston St. to a radio call for larceny.

On arrival, the officer met the caller, who said two female suspects entered the store at around 5:07 p.m., and proceeded to purchase two iPads using counterfeit $100 bills. The caller added that he has the counterfeit money in his possession, as well as surveillance footage showing the transaction.

The officer then reviewed the footage, which shows the two women enter the store before splitting up.

The first suspect asked a sales person on the first floor to purchase an iPad and then paid for the time, which had a list price of $459, using the counterfeit currency.

Meanwhile, the second suspect went to the second floor of the store and conducted the same transaction as the first suspect, also using counterfeit $100 bills.

The officer seized $1,100 in counterfeit money as evidence, which was logged in as evidence.