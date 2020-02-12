D-4 POLICE NEWS 02-13-2020

No bread in the breadbox

On Monday, Feb. 3, at around 8:36 a.m., police responded to a radio call to investigate the premises of Siena Farms South End, located at 106 Waltham St.

On arrival, the officer observed that the front door of the business was completely shattered, as well as unlocked. He also noticed that the cash register drawer was ajar and apparently empty.

Additional officer responded to the scene and conducted an interior check of the business for suspect(s) with negative results.

The business owner told police an employee for the company he uses for bread deliveries first noticed the damage to the door at about 7 a.m.

Unknown suspect(s) removed around $500 from the cash register, as well as an Apple iPad from the premises, the business owner said.

Police processed the crime scene, and the business owner said he would arrange to have the front door replaced.



Bogus bill

On Monday, Feb. 3, at approximately 10:45 p.m., an officer responded to Whiskey’s at 885 Boylston St. to investigate reports of a person who allegedly attempted to use counterfeit currency there.

On arrival, police spoke to the manager, who said at about 10:20 p.m., two male suspects entered the establishment and ordered two shots of liquor and two beers, which they attempted to pay for with a $100 bill.

Upon further investigation, the manager determined that the bill wasn’t authentic using a “counterfeit-detector” marker. The manager confronted the two suspects and told them that the bill was counterfeit, and that they still needed to pay their bill.

The two suspects then exited the establishment onto Boylston Street and headed towards Fairfield Street.