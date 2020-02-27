News EBENEZER BAPTIST CHURCH HOLDS FINAL SERVICE by The Boston Sun Staff • February 27, 2020 • 0 Comments Photo courtesy of Mayor’s Office/John Wilcox The Ebenezer Baptist Church on West Springfield Street in the South End held its final service at the South End location on Sunday, Feb. 23, after continuously meeting there since 1871. Mayor Martin Walsh and several clergy joined in on the emotional, last service. Rev. Carl Thompson has said publicly the congregation will sell their longtime gathering location and temporarily meet in Orchard Gardens School next month until they find a permanent home. The building was constructed in 1860 for a Presbyterian Church, but former slaves from Virginia began meeting there upon arriving in Boston. The Church is an official Black Heritage Site.