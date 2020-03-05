Proposed tea shop plans to take over KitchenWares space

Representatives for a tea shop that plans to open in the current location of the KitchenWares retail shop outlined their proposal during the monthly meeting of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Licensing and Building Use Committee on March 2 at the Lenox Hotel.

“It would be a casual tea spot, and we’re not going after the morning crowds,” said Attorney Timothy Fraser, adding that the business, called Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea , intends to enter into a five-year lease to operate in the existing first-floor retail space at 215 Newbury St. The proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the occupancy would be 18 seats, with no outdoor seating availabe. The proposed establishment wouldn’t serve alcohol or food while takeout is expected to account for around 60 percent of its business.

In another matter, applicant Jin Feng detailed his proposal to open a tea-and-coffee shop at 266 Newbury St. The business would have a 20-seat capacity, with no outdoor seating, and its proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Takeout is expected to account for around 20 percent of business for the shop, which would also sell cupcakes, bagels and muffins. No alcohol would be served on the premises, and entertainment would be limited to soft background music.

The committee also heard from the representatives from the Collage Club of Boston, which plans to add cordials to its existing beer-and-wine license.

“It would be very limited use for functions only, like weddings and meetings, and there would be no standing bar,” said Attorney Dennis Quilty, who added there would be no other changes to the operations of the establishment at 44 Commonwealth Ave., including its current 182-person capacity and hours of operation (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)