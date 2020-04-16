BPD Investigators Confiscate Firearms, Arrest Suspects for Boston Common Shootings

Three days after a non-fatal shooting in the area of 37 Beacon St. near the Boston Common, BPD investigators on April 10 arrested three individuals for their roles in connection to the incident.

At about 4:23pm, on Tuesday, April 7, officers from District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 37 Beacon St. On arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, suffering from non-life threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital for further treatment of his injuries. In the days after the incident, thanks to a thorough and comprehensive investigation, District A-1 detectives were able to assemble and amass sufficient evidence allowing them to identify and name the individuals wanted in connection to the shooting. At about 3 p.m., on Friday, April 10, officers arrested Karmau Cotton-Landers, 25, of Chelsea, Karari Jenkins, 30, of Boston and Vinico Acosta, 25, of Boston and charged all three with Assault with Intent to Murder. Officers were able to discover and recover a firearm found in a backpack belonging to Cotton-Landers. As such, Cotton-Landers is facing additional charges including Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way.

The suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday, April 13.

•ONE LESS GUN:

At about noon on Friday, April 10, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) made an onsite arrest and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of 39 Boylston St. near the Boston Common. While on patrol in the area of the aforementioned location, officers were flagged down by a witness who stated an unknown white male had robbed another individual at gunpoint in front of 39 Boylston St. before chasing the victim while brandishing a firearm. The witness provided a description of the suspect and stated to officers that he fled towards the CVS in the area.

Officers searched the area for the victim and the suspect. Officers observed an individual matching the description of the suspect walking with another male on Tremont Street towards Boylston Street. Officers approached the two males and eventually located a brown firearm inside of the suspect’s sock. The male suspect was subsequently taken into custody. The second male was identified and released from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the victim.

Officers arrested Richard Kilbane, 30, of Roxbury. Kilbane was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.