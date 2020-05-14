News WGMS Here for Community Throughout Pandemic by The Boston Sun Staff • May 14, 2020 • 0 Comments The Washington Gateway Main Street (WGMS) organization has been pitching in with members of the business district in the South End to find and help families in the area to get food. Through a program with Main Streets, districts are able to get boxes of fresh food to distribute to needy families in the district. WGMS Director Andrew Maydoney said they have been working out of Richard Pile’s Elephant Walk Restaurant, and have taken two deliveries and made two distributions. They have helped 60 families get access to fresh food, he said. Shown here, Board member Bob Wells poses with Maydoney in front of a large distribution of food. Meanwhile, Kareem from Katsiroubas Foods displays some of the food delivered through the program.