Man Arraigned on 21 Counts of Assault with Intent to Murder

After allegedly firing multiple rounds at 21 police officers in the Back Bay following the protests on May 31, a Dorchester man will be held without bail following a hearing June 3 where Suffolk prosecutors presented evidence to prove he presented a danger to the public.

During a hearing last week in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court, Judge Paul Treseler denied a motion filed by defendant John Boampong, 37, of Dorchester, to dismiss 21 counts of armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the shots fired incident that occurred in the area of Providence Street in the early morning hours of Monday, June 1. Judge Treseler ordered Boampong held without bail under state law. The statute allows a judge to hold a defendant accused of certain offenses without bail for up to 120 days pending trial upon “clear and convincing evidence that no conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community.”

In addition, three other individuals were arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges stemming from offenses committed in the aftermath of the May 31 protests. One was charged and arraigned for possession of a firearm. Two individuals who were charged only with receiving stolen property, and those charges were dismissed by the judge.

“I will always act to hold individuals accountable for acts of violence, and that includes acts of violence against members of law enforcement. Violence against any person will be prosecuted in Suffolk County,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “The individuals accused of violence and looting must not overshadow the actions of tens of thousands of peaceful protesters who took to the streets of our city to show their hurt and outrage over the murder of George Floyd. I stand with those protesters in demanding justice and accountability for Mr. Floyd and the countless others who are horrified by that act of law enforcement officers.”