News

Time to Play…Again

by  •  • 0 Comments
The City of Boston re-opened all playgrounds on Monday, June 15, after having been closed since March. Here, the wonderful statue of a child jumping rope in Hayes Park is shown in front of a newly opened playground structure Monday afternoon. Residents using playgrounds are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear a face covering and wash and sanitize hands before and after playing. Still closed are fitness equipment, basketball courts and organized group sports on fields. Tennis and Pickleball courts are open. Permits for events or recreational sports are still suspended until further notice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.