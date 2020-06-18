News Time to Play…Again by The Boston Sun Staff • June 18, 2020 • 0 Comments The City of Boston re-opened all playgrounds on Monday, June 15, after having been closed since March. Here, the wonderful statue of a child jumping rope in Hayes Park is shown in front of a newly opened playground structure Monday afternoon. Residents using playgrounds are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear a face covering and wash and sanitize hands before and after playing. Still closed are fitness equipment, basketball courts and organized group sports on fields. Tennis and Pickleball courts are open. Permits for events or recreational sports are still suspended until further notice.