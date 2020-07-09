Shooting on East Newton under investigation; witnesses reported man shooting at people in the street

Detectives at the D-4 Station are still investigating a brazen shooting on East Newton Street and Harrison Avenue just after midnight on July 5 – adding to the incredible drama that unfolded with fireworks, lawlessness and noise throughout the city on Independence Day.

Boston Police said they got a call around 12:17 a.m. on July 5 for shots fired in the area of 45 East Newton St. near Franklin Square. Upon arrival, police immediately located ballistics (shell casings) in the middle of the road and two parked cars that had been hit with bullets.

They also found a trail of blood on parked cars and on the sidewalk going down Father Gilday Street and onto Harrison Avenue.

Dispatch then informed police that two individuals had reported to Boston Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening.

Witnesses on the scene told police they had observed a male in the street pull out a firearm and begin shooting towards the group near Harrison Avenue. The male was described as wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

The shooter fled inbound on St. George Street.

After a search, police located two firearms discarded, one on Harrison Avenue and one at 10 St. George St.

The matter is under investigation.