News Play Ball! Kinda… by The Boston Sun Staff • July 22, 2020 • 0 Comments Masked up and ready to play baseball once again were Red Sox legends Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Dom DiMaggio and Johnny Pesky outside of Fenway Park this week as the home team prepared for its Fenway Park opener on Friday, July 24. Major League Baseball had the okay to return to the diamond this year on July 23, but alas, there will be no fans and no Lansdowne Street vibe this year. All games will be televised and on radio, and businesses around the Park are trying to draw people down creatively, but America’s pastime remains a “new normal.” The stature pictured here was unveiled 10 years ago, done by David Halberstam, and is titled: “The Teammates: Portrait of a Friendship.”