BPL Brings Back Museum Passes

The Boston Public Library (BPL) announced it is reinstating a version of the Museum Passes program, granting BPL patrons access to free and discounted passes to Massachusetts museums and cultural institutions.

As museums continue to open in Phase 3 of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan, the library will add more institutions to the program. For more information on COVID-19 safety requirements when visiting these organizations, patrons can call or visit their websites directly.

Library card holders can utilize the Museum Passes program. This program is effective immediately, and will expand as more organizations continue to open. Passes can be picked up at all BPL branch locations, and are available at the organizations listed below:

•Boston Children’s Museum

•Boston Harbor Island Cruise

•Massachusetts DCR ParksPass hang tag

•New England Aquarium

•Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston (ICA)

•Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

•Larz Anderson Auto Museum

•Mass Audubon Wildlife Sanctuaries

•Trustees of Reservations Go Pass

•More to come!

Patrons can reserve museum passes online in Tixkeeper. The library also allows patrons to reserve passes over the phone (with a library card number). There are three types of passes: physical passes that need to be returned, paper coupons that do not need to be returned, and digital passes that require an e-mail address and no physical pick-up. During this time of social distancing, each institution may have their own procedures for obtaining tickets even with a library pass. Patrons should call the institution or visit their website to find out next steps after securing a pass from the library.

Reservation information and instructions for reserving passes can be found at bpl.org/museum-passes.