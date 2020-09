Join neighbors and friends for a video review of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay’s history of civic impact; commentary on NABB’s current activities and plans to address the pandemic impact; and a toast to the future of the Back Bay community, at the group’s virtual 65th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m.

To register for the free zoom meeting and/or to join NABB, contact [email protected]