News NU Lights Up the Night At Convocation Ceremony by The Boston Sun Staff • September 17, 2020 • 0 Comments PROTECT THE PACK: Northeastern University lit up the night sky in the South End and Fenway late last week during a special drone-powered light show as part of the University’s convocation ceremony this year. As part of that very unique show, the University promoted the ‘Protect the Pack’ initiative that is meant to promote mask wearing and other COVID-19 protocols to help protects students, staff and the community around them.