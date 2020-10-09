Mass/Cass activist said he was served a ‘stay-away’ order by Gov. Baker’s wife

One of the loudest voices in the new effort to bring attention to quality of life conditions on Mass/Cass – Domingos Darosa – told the Sun Friday morning he had been given a “stay away” order by Gov. Charlie Baker’s wife, Lauren – an order delivered to his home in Roxbury, he said, by what he was told were Gov. Baker’s personal police details.

Efforts to confirm whether the “stay away” order is authentic and that Gov. Baker and his wife filed it are underway, but there has been no response to the Sun as of Friday morning.

However, a video of Darosa apparently being served at his home by two men in law enforcement indicated he would be arrested if he came up again and dumped needles on the Governor’s lawn. It was explained by the men as a restraining order on Darosa requiring him to be 100 yards away from the governor’s house at all times, and came “for being up in Swampscott.”

Domingos Darosa at a Mass/Cass protest last month, said he was served by Gov. Charlie Baker’s wife with a stay-away order this week for protesting at the governor’s residence.



“We’re not charging you with it, but we can,” said the law enforcement official in the video, which was posted by Darosa today. “We have enough for criminal harassment. We don’t want to charge you with it but a violation of this would result in your arrest. If you send other people up to drop needles, they will be arrested for disorderly and littering. We don’t want to do this. This is out of Lynn District Court. They can explain it to you. It’s to stay 100 yards away from this address (Governor’s House).”

Darosa and the South End-Roxbury Comfortable Community Coalition have been protesting weekly at the Washington/Mass Avenue corner about the quality of life conditions in the South End, calling heavily on Gov. Baker to get involved in the solution. As part of that protest effort, the Coalition had gone on the road to Swampscott and protested in front of Gov. Charlie Baker’s home. To get some attention to the matter, Darosa said they had gathered needles from their homes and stoops, and left them on Baker’s lawn to make a point about what they find every day at their front doors, he said.

Last Sunday was the second such protest there, and apparently, Darosa said, it must have been too much for the governor and his wife.

“I understand how she feels; I empathize with her and this is what we deal with every day,” said Darosa Friday morning. “I didn’t want to be too offensive but we’re trying to get their attention. It shouldn’t have to be reaching that point to get their attention…When we talk about this being a national issue, being able to deal with it locally gives us a way to think nationally. Boston is a City that trends, but we lack in many areas.

“The issue is to show all of us that pick up poop, pick up needles and watch people having intercourse out our front windows that we have no power and no legal rights to fall back on in our efforts,” he continued. “Because he is a person of power and privilege, he is able to go find a way to have a silence for my community. For us, we can’t really do anything but march, send e-mails and make phone calls…I (drop the) needles because it is the most visual way to make the point. I’m fighting gun violence too, but I’m not going to go put bullet casings on the mayor’s lawn or the governor’s law. That’s illegal. But I know people are dropping needles in front of my house and the houses of many in our neighborhood all the time and we want him to do something.”

Darosa said he was served by the governor’s personal detail at his home, with numerous police vehicles delivering the message and scaring his family. That was reflected on the video he posted as well. He said it was unpleasant. The Sun has not been able to confirm with the Governor’s Office or State Police if they did initiate that visit.

“They made it a point to have these guys come see me,” said Darosa. “They came right in front of my 11-year-old daughter who sat there and cried and wondered why they were doing this to me.”

On the video, a law enforcement officer off camera said, “Message received. We understand what’s going on. He totally understands…But if anyone else comes they’ll be arrested.”

Darosa said he would have rather seen the governor talk to him personally or attend one of their meetings before initiating a “stay-away” order.

“We’ve had the protests, but now it’s the humanity part,” said Darosa. “His wife didn’t like it and my wife didn’t like it either, how I was served…He could have just made a phone call instead. My number is public. They could have called me and said the governor would like to have a sidebar on this. He could have come to a meeting that we’ve had. He has been invited to all of them. This is the reaction we get from our leaders to us.”

He also said he wants to make sure the leaders don’t try to divide the Coalition between Roxbury and the South End. Already, Darosa said, he has heard of leaders trying to convince South End advocates to focus only on the northern side of Mass Ave. He said the Coalition has been unified to date, and he doesn’t want to see it divided.

“As a black person to hear that from a neighbor isn’t right,” he said. “We have to be looking at each other…I’m not doing anything for a position in power. People are the power. If we can change the conversation in Boston; we can change the world.”

Darosa said he had concerns about the paperwork delivered to him, which asked that he appear in Lynn District Court on Oct. 19. He said, having seen court paperwork before, it didn’t appear to be consistent with what he’s seen in the past. He also said the order said for him not to go near the First Lady’s home in Swampscott or her workplace.

“It seems to have a 2013 docket number,” he said. “I have a lot of questions. I wonder if this is a real document…It says I’m not supposed to go to her place of work. I never did that and I don’t know that address. Anyway, I would never go to her place of work to protest.”

He said those that delivered the letter to him said to call the court in Lynn, but so far he hasn’t had any luck getting in touch with anyone there.