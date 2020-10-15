Prudential Center Observatory Project Schedules Meeting Oct. 21

A public meeting with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) has been scheduled for Oct. 21 to review the Prudential Center Observatory renovation and pavilion project.

The meeting will take place online Weds., Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. It will be the first public meeting on the Prudential Planned Development Area (PDA) amendment. Boston Properties will share their vision for the construction and improvements and there will also be questions taken by the development team.

The Prudential Center Observatory and Pavilion project proposes a renovation and expansion of the existing Prudential Tower Observatory encompassing floors 50, 51 and 52 of the Prudential Tower, entryway corridors to facilitate access, and the construction of a Pavilion. The Pavilion will be a new, publicly-accessible enclosed gathering space of about 8,200 sq. ft. on the South Courtyard. It is proposed to enhance and extend the public’s ability to use this portion of the Courtyard as well as provide access to the Observatory.

The meeting will be hosted online, using Zoom. Attendees must register by going to the BPDA project website, or following the instructions on the meeting notice. The meeting will open 15 minutes before 6 p.m. for folks to join and troubleshoot any technical issues. The presentation will also be uploaded to the project page one hour before the meeting.