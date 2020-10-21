Halloween Happenings

Back Bay Won’t Close Marlborough for Halloween

NABB and the Friends of the Clarendon Street Playground work with the City Transportation Department and the District D-4 Police Department to close Marlborough Street to vehicular traffic, allowing safe trick-or-treating for children and their families on Halloween.

This year, the group will not close the street for trick-or-treat due to precautions for COVID-19.

“This year, because of Covid-19, we feel it irresponsible to promote door-to-door trick-or-treating because of the consequences that it could bring to our neighbors and trick-or-treaters, and so we will not be closing the streets as usual,” read a statement from NABB.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website offers guidelines for Halloween. These guidelines offer ideas on low-risk activities that can offer safe Halloween enjoyment for your children.

NABB Virtual Halloween

Please join the Friends of the Clarendon Street Playground on Saturday, October 31, at 4 p.m. for a special presentation of virtual Halloween Stories and Magic. Host Daniel Berger-Jones, from Cambridge Historical Tours, will present 30 minutes of family-friendly ghost stories peppered with jokes and local history. Magician Evan Northup will also perform a few magic tricks.

Please register for this free event at: [email protected] A link will be sent to participants for the program.

We hope you will be able to join us for this fun and festive presentation.

Mayor Walsh and Boston Parks Department Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest

Mayor Walsh, along with the Boston Parks Department, is holding a virtual pumpkin carving contest this year. Winners will be chosen from three categories: Most Creative, Scariest, and Boston-Parks themed. Winners will receive an iPad sponsored by Xfinity. Photos of carved pumpkins can be submitted until 11:59pm on October 31. For the full list of rules and instructions, visit boston.gov/pumpkins.

Feed the Monster

The City will offer “Feed the Monster” pumpkin composting events to encourage residents to compost their pumpkins into soil that will be used in a community garden in the city.

Locations:

Monday, November 2, 10am-1pm—Boston Common (parade ground)

Wednesday, November 4, 10am-1pm—Franklin Park (Shattuck Picnic area)

Thursday, November 5, 10am-1pm—Moakley Park

Fenway CDC Eat & Treat

Grab & Go Halloween!

Friday, October 30, 6 – 8 pm

Outside Fenway CDC’s office

70 Burbank Street, Boston, MA 02115

Masks required, costumes encouraged! Stop by and enjoy treats and goodies with us. This outdoor event will follow COVID-19 precautions to maintain 6 feet physical distancing, along with hand sanitizing stations. All Fenway CDC residents are welcome! For inquiries, please contact Anar Kansara at [email protected] or (616) 326-6452.