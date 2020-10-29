News Jazz Concert at Worcester Square by The Boston Sun Staff • October 29, 2020 • 0 Comments Photo By Derek KouyoumjianNeighbors Christopher Peter and Jaime Watson listened to live jazz and chatted over the Worcester Square fence, catching up with what’s new after a long hiatus away from neighborhood events – with the Worcester Square summer concert series being cancelled. Neighbors in Worcester Square gathered in a socially-distant outdoor concert last Sunday, Oct. 25. The band featured for this concert was Orchid Reed: Alan “Speedy” Peralta, Santiago Lopez, and Fernando Pellegrini who performed jazz and easy music for the neighborhoodto enjoy.