Jazz Concert at Worcester Square

by  •  • 0 Comments
Photo By Derek Kouyoumjian
Neighbors Christopher Peter and Jaime Watson listened to live jazz and chatted over the Worcester Square fence, catching up with what’s new after a long hiatus away from neighborhood events – with the Worcester Square summer concert series being cancelled. Neighbors in Worcester Square gathered in a socially-distant outdoor concert last Sunday, Oct. 25.
The band featured for this concert was Orchid Reed: Alan “Speedy” Peralta, Santiago Lopez, and Fernando Pellegrini who performed jazz and easy music for the neighborhood
to enjoy.

