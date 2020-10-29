News

Save the Trees on Melnea Cass

Photo By Seth Daniel
David Holzman hugs a tree tight on Melnea Cass Boulevard last
Saturday afternoon for an in-person action meant to hammer home the
continued support by residents of Roxbury and the South End for not
chopping down more than 150 mature trees to make way for a road and
bike lane rehabilitation project. Scores of residents turned out – with
some interested parties coming from New Hampshire – to send a message
to save the trees and come up with an alternate plan.

