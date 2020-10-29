News Save the Trees on Melnea Cass by The Boston Sun Staff • October 29, 2020 • 0 Comments Photo By Seth DanielDavid Holzman hugs a tree tight on Melnea Cass Boulevard lastSaturday afternoon for an in-person action meant to hammer home thecontinued support by residents of Roxbury and the South End for notchopping down more than 150 mature trees to make way for a road andbike lane rehabilitation project. Scores of residents turned out – withsome interested parties coming from New Hampshire – to send a messageto save the trees and come up with an alternate plan.