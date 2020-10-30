South End/Bay Village Liaison gets promotion, brings in new liaison

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced the appointment of former South End/Bay Village mayoral liaison Faisa Sharif as the deputy director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS), opening the door for Kimberly Crucioli to become the new South End and Bay Village liaison.

They will work to encourage, facilitate and maximize citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses.

As Deputy Director, Sharif will oversee the operations of the Office of Neighborhood Services with an aim to improve overall engagement across City neighborhoods, delivering city services, and ensuring the department’s quality of the work under the leadership of Chief of Civic Engagement, Jerome Smith. As the new South End and Bay Village liaison, Crucioli will distribute information and facilitate the delivery of services in collaboration with City departments to South End and Bay Village constituents.

“I am very excited to have Faisa in this new role and proud of all the work she did as my former neighborhood liaison to the South End and Bay Village,” said Mayor Walsh. “Faisa was also indispensable in the process of the Boston Police Reform Task Force submitting their final reform recommendations, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her service. I know that the South End and Bay Village will be in good hands with Kimberly, and I encourage everyone to welcome her in her new role. She has grown to love this city in the time that she’s lived here and I am confident that she will do an excellent job in serving

her constituents and ensuring they are connected to their city government.”

Said Sharif, “Being a neighborhood liaison on behalf of Mayor Walsh has been the best education in city government that I could ask for. I’m grateful to Mayor Walsh for the opportunity to grow in this new leadership role supporting operations in the Office of Neighborhood Services and working across

departments to serve our communities.”

Sharif brings to the deputy director role an extensive background in community engagement and experience solving resident issues and concerns as the former liaison for the South End, Bay Village, and Somali community in the Office of Neighborhood Services.

She grew up in the South End and has lived and worked in the neighborhood for the past 15 years.

Crucioli will take the role of the new South End and Bay Village liaison.

She was born and raised in North Andover and has been a resident of Boston for the past eight years. She graduated in 2017 from Suffolk University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management and a minor in psychology. Crucioli is currently a resident of the North End.

“I am honored to serve the South End and Bay Village neighborhoods on behalf of the Mayor’s Office,” said Crucioli. “I love this city and I look forward to serving its residents on behalf of Mayor Walsh.”