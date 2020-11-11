BPDA to Recommend BU Lease of Space on Comm. Ave.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) will likely recommend the use of 16,000 sq. ft. of studio space be leased to Boston University long-term to support academic and office uses.

Two floors in the 540 Comm. Ave. building, in Kenmore, will be utilized according to the plan, which is before the BPDA Board on Nov. 12.

The use is a change to the University’s Institutional Master Plan (IMP) and includes using floors two and three in the building on a long-term basis for academic and administrative uses. Boston University has been using the space for studios to support its online learning programs.

On Aug. 3, the University received a temporary recommendation to allow the change, and an online community meeting took place on Oct. 20. The BU Charles River Task Force voted unanimous support, the BPDA said.

“Task Force members specifically noted their support of the University occupying formerly vacant space in Kenmore Square and bringing consistent activity to the public realm on a long-term basis,” read the BPDA memo.

The BPDA staff recommended the Board approve the amendment to the IMP.