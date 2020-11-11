Man Wanted for Sexual Assault in Public Garden

The BPD is releasing an image of a person wanted in connection to a sexual assault which occurred on Sunday, November 8, at about 2:03 a.m. in the area of 2 Charles Street (The Public Garden).

Detectives have learned that the suspect encountered the victim in the area of Bromfield Street, where he forcefully brought her through the Boston Common into the Public Garden where he sexually assaulted her. Suspect is described as an unknown male.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).