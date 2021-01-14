News Three Kings Spread Cheer at Villa Victoria by The Boston Sun Staff • January 14, 2021 • 0 Comments Traditions are part of what makes the South End community strong, even during challenging times. Every year, the Three Kings visit Villa Victoria in the South End the first week of January and bring so much joy to residents. This year, even the pandemic couldn’t stop the celebration. Following safety protocols last week, the Three Kings were able to go door-to-door to deliver gifts to all of the children of Villa Victoria, lift the spirits of all who caught a glimpse of them, and remind everyone of the holidays that will be celebrated together in the future.